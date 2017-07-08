Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Rex Tillerson says Trump's meeting with Putin took so long, the First Lady was called in to 'get us out of there'

Politics Rex Tillerson says Trump's meeting with Putin took so long, the First Lady was called in to 'get us out of there'

  • Published:

"And neither one of them wanted to stop."

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia (right), at the opening of the G20 summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. play

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia (right), at the opening of the G20 summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.

(Steffen Kugler/BPA via Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit took so long that First Lady Melania Trump was sent into the meeting "to see if she could get us out of there."

"It is a very complicated relationship today because there are so many issues on the table," Tillerson said, according to a White House statement. "And one of the reasons it took a long time, I think, is because ... there was so much to talk about."

"And I think there was just such a level of engagement and exchange, and neither one of them wanted to stop," Tillerson continued. "Several times I had to remind the President, and people were sticking their heads in the door."

Although Melania was sent to break up the meeting, her efforts appeared to be ineffective.

"Well, we went another hour after she came in to see us," Tillerson. "So clearly she failed."

The meeting, held in Hamburg, Germany, was the first bilateral meeting between the two presidents. Trump reportedly "pressed" Putin on a variety of subjects, including the ongoing civil war in Syria and Russia's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. They also discussed a cease-fire agreement in Syria and efforts to establish ties between the two country's cybersecurity assets.

"It was an extraordinarily important meeting," Tillerson said. "I mean, there's just — there's so much for us to talk about. And it was a good start."

Top 3

1 Politics Here's the mistake US presidents make when they meet Putinbullet
2 Politics Trump wants to confront North Korea 'very strongly' — but...bullet
3 Politics 'Putin will eat President Trump's lunch': Experts weigh in...bullet

Politics

sarah palin
Politics Sarah Palin is catching heat for tweeting a reference commonly associated with white supremacy and neo-Nazis
Mike Pence
Politics Mike Pence tweets photoshop of himself with porcupine to defend ignoring 'Do Not Touch' sign at NASA
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis at a cabinet meeting in Washington, March 13, 2017.
Politics It turns out Trump didn't give Mattis full control of troop levels in Afghanistan
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
Politics TILLERSON: Trump 'pressed' Putin on Russian election meddling