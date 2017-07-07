Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Republicans are starting to admit they may have to work with Democrats on healthcare

Politics Republicans are starting to admit they may have to work with Democrats on healthcare

  • Published:

With the Republican bill at an impasse, some leading GOP Senators are warming to the idea of working with Democrats.

null play

null

(Win McNamee)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With the Senate Republican healthcare bill stalled due to disagreements within the party, some Republicans are admitting they may have to move to a plan B: working with Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said during an event in Kentucky that if GOP senators fail to reach an agreement on a bill that can get 50 votes in the chamber, they would have to work with the other party on a way to stabilize the Obamacare insurance markets.

"If my side is unable to agree on an adequate replacement, then some kind of action with regard to the private health insurance market must occur," McConnell said.

McConnell pointed to increasing premiums in the individual insurance marketplaces as the reason Republicans would have to reach across the aisle.

"No action is not an alternative," McConnell said, according to The Associated Press. "We've got the insurance markets imploding all over the country, including in this state."

McConnell reportedly used the prospect of working with Democrats as a threat earlier in the negotiations over the Senate healthcare bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA).

Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas on Thursday also suggested Republicans may have to work with their Democratic counterparts to solve healthcare. Moran said he would have preferred to deliberate the bill in a more open fashion in the Senate, instead of using the more secretive process for which McConnell was criticized, and "figure out where there are 60 votes to pass something."

The Kansas Republican also said there was no consensus within the 52-member GOP conference on the healthcare bill.

The BCRA hit a roadblock after its introduction. Conservative members rejected the bill because it did not go far enough in its repeal of Obamacare. On the other hand, more moderate members said the bill goes too far in stripping away funding from programs like Medicaid.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed the remarks from McConnell is a statement. The Senate's top Democrat expressed willingness to work with Republicans if they chose to do so.

"It’s encouraging that Sen. McConnell today acknowledged that the issues with the exchanges are fixable, and opened the door to bipartisan solutions to improve our health care system," Schumer said. "As we’ve said time and time again, Democrats are eager to work with Republicans to stabilize the markets and improve the law."

Top 3

1 Politics 'I am in no way this kind of person': Reddit user who created...bullet
2 Politics Nigeria borrowed $11.44 billion to run the government in 18...bullet
3 Politics North Korea finally built a nuke that can hit the US — but...bullet

Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland.
Politics 'Putin will eat President Trump's lunch': Experts weigh in on how Trump should approach Putin
NBC News host Katy Tur and former Ohio secretary of state Ken Blackwell.
Politics NBC News interview on Trump's voter-fraud commission goes off the rails seconds after it starts
Donald Trump speaks in Warsaw on Thursday.
Politics Trump just got a hero's welcome in a country that may have underestimated his defining trait
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
Politics Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who was wounded in June shooting, undergoes surgery for infection, remains in serious condition