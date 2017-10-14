Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Reince Priebus meets with Robert Mueller on the Trump-Russia investigation months after leaving the White House

Priebus left the White House in July, just six months after he was named chief of staff.

Reince Priebus. play

Reince Priebus.

(Associated Press/Alex Brandon)
Reince Priebus, the former White House chief of staff sat down with special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation of Russia's meddling in the US election, according to Preibus' attorney, William Burck, who was cited by Politico.

Priebus, who left the Trump administration in July, had previously said he would cooperate with the investigation, and a statement from Burck reaffirmed that on Friday: “Mr. Priebus was voluntarily interviewed by Special Counsel Mueller’s team today. He was happy to answer all of their questions," the attorney said.

Mueller's team has conducted interviews with a number of current and former Trump campaign and administration staffers as the Russia probe continues. The inquiry has broadened significantly since Mueller took the reins in May, shortly after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey.

A far-reaching congressional inquiry on Russia's medding is also underway.

Current and former associates of Trump and his campaign have also said they would cooperate with Mueller's investigators, but some have been resistant — including, Carter Page; a former foreign-policy adviser to the Trump campaign who pleaded the Fifth Amendment this week in response to a Senate Intelligence Committee request for testimony and Michael Flynn; the former national security adviser who was ousted over his contacts with Russian operatives before and during the 2016 campaign.

