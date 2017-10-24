Politics :  Protester throws Russian flags at Trump as he walks through the Senate

A protester threw Russian flags at President Donald Trump as he walked through the Capitol on Tuesday.

"Trump is treason!" the protester shouted as Trump passed the press pool.

The man said Congress should be "talking about treason," not tax cuts.

A man began throwing confetti-like Russian flags at President Donald Trump as he walked through the lobby of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

Trump was on his way to a working lunch with Republican senators to discuss their efforts to push tax cuts when the protester, who identified himself as Ryan Clayton from the group Americans Take Action, interrupted pool reporters and threw the Russian flags at Trump.

As the press pool asked Trump whether he had any response to recent criticism from Republican Sen. Bob Corker, Clayton began shouting, "Trump is treason!"

Trump continued walking past the pool and did not respond to Clayton's comments.

"Why are you talking about tax cuts when you should be talking about treason?" Clayton said, as several reporters turned around and began recording the outburst.

"This president conspired with agents of the Russian government to steal an election, we should be talking about treason in Congress, not about tax cuts," Clayton said before being detained by Capitol Hill police.

The congressional intelligence committees and Justice Department are conducting parallel investigations Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The investigations are also looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow to tilt the race in his favor.

Joe Perticone contributed reporting.