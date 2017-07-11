Politics :  President Buhari’s undisclosed health situation may result in another Mutharika’s scenario

Nigeria’s ailing leader, President Muhammad Buhari has not been seen in the last two month, with his eventual time unknown to the over 190 million people of Nigeria.

The reason for his non-public appearance in known but how severe the situation is what is unknown to the people and source of major political infighting at the seat of power, Aso Rock. The nation woke to the story of Hyenas and carcass, more is expected in the next coming.

The 74-year old president came to power in 2015, promising to fight against corruption and insurgent Boko Haram as his administration thrust. Though his age and sick are posited two good friends his aides’ refusal to tell the Nation what is actually wrong with their president is one thing common among African strongman.

In some quarters, the transmission of power to his Vice, Professor Osinbajo was adjudged necessary and considered more reason he may not need to disclose his current health situation since there is no power vacuum.

Others are of opinion that refusal to be open and honest with populace about his health shows a disregard for the people and in turn eroding public trust in his administration.

A situation the current power struggle around the corridor of power is not helpful.

At present, there are four African leaders whose ailment and frequent trips to foreign countries have been a major source of concern. President Eduardo Dos Santos of Angola, Patrice Talon of Benin, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Nigeria’s strongman, Muhammadu Buhari.

Concerns are that the current situation may be a repeat of Yar Adua’s episode. Moreso, the iconic case of late Malawian President, Bingu Wa Mutharika whose aide sworn on national television few minutes before his death that he is healthy or that of Late John Atta Mills of Ghana who was made to have an early morning jog to conceal his illness few month before death.

Executive and Legislative political struggle for Supremacy

Many observers have also noted that the unclear future about the Nigeria’s President has further deepened the Executive and Legislative crisis.

The upper house of the country’s Legislative arm during Plenary on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, attempted to have their President – Sen. Bukola Saraki sworn in as Acting President since Prof. Osinbajo is on an official trip to the African Union Summit in Ethiopia.

The move was described as Coup attempt at usurping power. An intent disputed by the Legislative arm.

Though events in the coming days cannot be determined, the undisclosed health situation of Mr Buhari is noted to cause more political crisis in the country.

It is hoped that the Lion King would come far much early to save the kingdom from the unavoidable crisis.