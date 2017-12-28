Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  POLL: Mark Cuban could beat Trump in 2020 — in Texas

Politics POLL: Mark Cuban could beat Trump in 2020 — in Texas

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A Thursday poll showed billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, if he were to run as a Democrat in 2020, beating Trump in a prospective 2020 poll in deep-red Texas.

Mark Cuban play

Mark Cuban

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • A Thursday poll found billionaire Mark Cuban beating President Donald Trump in Texas in a prospective 2020 race.
  • Cuban said the poll "just proves people are bored."


A Thursday poll from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling showed billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, if he were to run as a Democrat in 2020, beating President Donald Trump in a prospective race in deep-red Texas.

The poll, provided exclusively to Business Insider, found Cuban beating Trump by a 47% to 44% spread. A Democrat has not won a presidential election in Texas since former President Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Cuban, the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, made a name for himself in Texas both in business and as an outspoken owner of one of the state's three NBA franchises. He's teased a run for 2020 throughout most of 2017, but has hinted that he would be more likely to run as a Republican candidate than as a Democrat, even though he backed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the general election campaign.

Previous polls from PPP found Cuban leading Trump nationally, but by a smaller margin.

Asked about the results, Cuban said in an email to Business Insider that the poll "just proves people are bored :)."

Top 3

1 Politics The 50 most incredible photos of the US military in 2017bullet
2 Politics How to move to Sweden and become a Swedish citizenbullet
3 Politics Bush ethics lawyer: Trump-appointed FBI Director Chris Wray...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Brianna Keilar and John Merrill
Politics Alabama's Republican secretary of state — who voted for Roy Moore — destroys 'voter fraud' claims in CNN interview
Roy Moore
Politics Roy Moore spokeswoman defends voter fraud conspiracies in heated interview with CNN's Dana Bash
trump tax reform
Politics The IRS warns homeowners that prepaying property taxes this year could be a waste of time
Bernie Sanders
Politics 10 Democrats to watch in 2020