Politics :  Photographer captures photos of North Koreans' daily life in summertime — and it's bleak

It may soon become even more so as the Trump administration prepares to pass a ban on American travel to the country after North Korea detained a US student and returned him to his family in a coma with neurological trauma, which later took his life.
For the few visitors who made it to North Korea, the poverty, outdated infrastructure, and tight government control, largely shocked them.
But even in the strictest of government regimes, people still find ways to go through their lives. Here is how some North Koreans spent the last few days in July:
Associated Press photographer Wong Maye-E has been documenting life in North Korea since 2013. Even though she is accompanied by a government minder at all times, she still manages to capture candid moments such as this one.
A man carries his daughter as they leave the Pyongyang Circus on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: Associated Press and TIME
North Koreans start their days early, as approximately 59% of the population works outside the home.
A man looks out the window of a double decker bus at the end of a work day on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E)
Source: The Guardian
At school, North Korean children are taught patriotic songs, salute portraits of current leader Kim Jong-Un, and study the life of former leader Kim Il-Sung closely.
A school boy walks among soldiers at the end of a work day on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: The Guardian
Many North Koreans live in densely-packed high-rise apartments such as this one. Many buildings see frequent shortages in electricity and elevator breakdowns.
The evening sun shines on the facade of an apartment block at the end of a work day on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: Associated Press
Most of the country's cars belong to state organizations — ordinary citizens usually bike, walk or take public transit to work.
A man pushes his bicycle across Kim Il Sung Square as seen from the Grand People's Study House on Monday, July 24, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: The Guardian
The Grand People's Study House is Pyongyang's central library and one of the only places in the country with public access to intranet, North Korea's closed-off computer network system.
People read at the Grand People's Study House on Monday, July 24, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: Associated Press and BBC
Despite the high number of white-collar workers, most North Korean offices operate without internet or even computers.
A man reads the local newspaper displayed on a stand while others browse the intranet system on computers at the Grand People's Study House Monday, July 24, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: The Guardian
North Koreans also come to the library for classes, such as the Chinese language class in the photo below.
The building is situated on Kim Il Sung Square and serves as the central library where North Koreans also go to for language classes such as English, Chinese, German and Japanese. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
While the country has few restaurants or cafes, larger offices have canteens where workers can eat lunch or buy snacks.
People consume drinks at a bar counter of a snack room at the Grand People's Study House on Monday, July 24, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: The Guardian
In recent years, North Korea has seen an increase in food shortages. Two in five North Koreans are undernourished while basic staples such as soy sauce, eggs, meat, and cooking oil are sometimes hard to come by in local stores.
A young girl plays on a safety rail at the carpark in front a local department store on Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: BBC and The Guardian
The poverty is even more abject in the North Korean countryside.
The evening sunlight falls on the face of a North Korean woman as she rests by the Pothong river on Sunday, July 23, 2017, in North Korea. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: Business Insider
Former bomb squad member Jong Il Hyon, 44, has this photo of an unexploded bomb his team found near the railway running from Hamhung from Pyongyang.
North Korea is just one of many countries still dealing with the explosive legacy of major wars. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: Associated Press
North Koreans still occasionally find bombs and mortar rounds from the Korean War that started in 1953.
In this Friday, July 21, 2017, photo, men and boys rest at a construction site on the outskirts of Hamhung, North Korea's second-largest city. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: Associated Press
In the North Korean provinces, people often go swimming in streams and rivers.
A young girl dressed in her swimming suit walks along by a stream between farm fields, on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Hamju, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: Associated Press
With few cars, highly-regulated entertainment venues (Pyongyang has about 8 cinemas in total), and frequent electricity shortages, most North Koreans go to bed early.
A school boy walks towards a carpark as a group of women board a bus in front residential buildings on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E (Associated Press))
Source: The Guardian