Politics :  People are blasting Joe Scarborough for suggesting too many young people play video games instead of serving in wars

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough provoked a flurry of criticism online when he argued on Twitter that too few young people serve in the military, and play video games instead.

In a tweet on Monday, the "Morning Joe" host piggybacked off a reader comment on the American Conservative regarding American youth's "degradation into cocoons of social media, mental illness, porn, and disconnection from other people."

The tweet quickly sparked backlash online, as criticis alleged the MSNBC host was attempting to glorify horrific wars that left millions dead. Some pointed out that Scarborough declined to serve, and voted as a congressman to support the invasion of Iraq, where thousands of young Americans served.

Scarborough responded several hours later, denying that he was advocating for additional armed conflicts.