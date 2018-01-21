Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Only one road in the world leads from Russia to North Korea — and you can take a trip down it on Google Maps

Politics Only one road in the world leads from Russia to North Korea — and you can take a trip down it on Google Maps

  • Published: , Refreshed:

North Korea is entirely shrouded on Google Maps — but some parts just outside its border aren't.

Part of the Tumen River, which divides Russia from North Korea. play

Part of the Tumen River, which divides Russia from North Korea.

(Google Maps)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korea is arguably the most secretive nation in the world.

It shares long borders with China to its north, and also with South Korea. But the third, and by far the shortest, frontier is an 11-mile stretch of land it shares with Russia.

Unlike the Chinese border, the Russian one has allowed access to Google's camera cars, which can come pretty close to the Korea Russia Friendship Bridge ("Druzhny Bridge" in Russia), a rail link between the two nations.

Peek into North Korea from Linenaya Ulitsa, a road along North Korea's 11-border with Russia, through these 2013 photos:

North Korea is notoriously secretive and hidden from Google Maps' Street View function — all the areas not in blue can't be accessed on the service.

Most parts of South Korea and Japan are well-covered, while east China, Russia, and North Korea are not. play

Most parts of South Korea and Japan are well-covered, while east China, Russia, and North Korea are not.

(Google Maps/Business Insider)


The regions of Primorsky, Russia, and Josan-ri, North Korea, are divided by the Tumen River, a 320-mile long river along North Korea's border with China and Russia. There's Google Maps imagery up to the tip of Linenaya Ulitsa, a road that stops just before the river.

The regions of Primorsky, Russia, and Josan-ri, North Korea, are divided by the Tumen River, a 320-mile long river along North Korea's border with China and Russia. There's Google Maps imagery up to the tip of Linenaya Ulitsa, a road that stops just before the river. play

The regions of Primorsky, Russia, and Josan-ri, North Korea, are divided by the Tumen River, a 320-mile long river along North Korea's border with China and Russia. There's Google Maps imagery up to the tip of Linenaya Ulitsa, a road that stops just before the river.

(Google Maps/Business Insider)


Tourists in Yanbian, a Chinese prefecture that shares borders with both North Korea and Russia, can peer into North Korea at a designated observation point, where you can see the rail bridge.

Tourists at an observation point at Yanbian, China, in September 2017. play

Tourists at an observation point at Yanbian, China, in September 2017.

(AP)


Welcome to Linenaya Ulitsa (ulitsa means "street" in Russian). According to these July 2013 photos, there isn't much activity around here — mainly a lot of greenery.

Welcome to Linenaya Ulitsa (ulitsa means "street" in Russian). According to these July 2013 photos, there isn't much activity around here — mainly a lot of greenery. play

Welcome to Linenaya Ulitsa (ulitsa means "street" in Russian). According to these July 2013 photos, there isn't much activity around here — mainly a lot of greenery.

(Google Maps/Business Insider)


Across the grass, you can see a bit of the Tumen River, which snakes around the northern North Korea and borders China and Russia. This is the closest we can get to North Korea from Russia on Google Maps.

play

(Google Maps)

Most North Korean refugees try to escape into China via this shallow and narrow body of water, according to the Financial Times.

In the distance of this photo is also tall tower with a multi-tiered roof with upturned eaves — an architecture style common in ancient China, Korea, and Japan. To its left is a shorter building, which looks like a control tower.



Keep going along Linenaya Ulitsa, and you'll see a gateway and a small hut.

Keep going along Linenaya Ulitsa, and you'll see a gateway and a small hut. play

Keep going along Linenaya Ulitsa, and you'll see a gateway and a small hut.

(Google Maps/Business Insider)


Beyond the gate is a pretty deserted lane, with some greenery concealing a few houses.

Beyond the gate is a pretty deserted lane, with some greenery concealing a few houses. play

Beyond the gate is a pretty deserted lane, with some greenery concealing a few houses.

(Google Maps)


At the end of the lane lies a lone, small house, which appears to pave the way to more greenery. The Street View imagery stops past this point.

At the end of the lane lies a lone, small house, which appears to pave the way to more greenery. The Street View imagery stops past this point. play

At the end of the lane lies a lone, small house, which appears to pave the way to more greenery. The Street View imagery stops past this point.

(Google Maps)


The house overlooks utility poles and some more trees, which eventually lead to the Tumen River and eventually, North Korea. All of this might look slightly different now, however — footage that emerged last April showed Russia sending tanks, troops, and at least three trainloads of military equipment to this region.

The house overlooks utility poles and some more trees, which eventually lead to the Tumen River and eventually, North Korea. All of this might look slightly different now, however — footage that emerged last April showed Russia sending tanks, troops, and at least three trainloads of military equipment to this region. play

The house overlooks utility poles and some more trees, which eventually lead to the Tumen River and eventually, North Korea. All of this might look slightly different now, however — footage that emerged last April showed Russia sending tanks, troops, and at least three trainloads of military equipment to this region.

(Google Maps)

Source: Daily Mail



Linenaya Ulitsa is the closest we can get to the Druzhny Bridge, or the Bridge of Friendship, which straddles Russia and North Korea. This 2003 photo shows it up close.

Russian soldiers patrol by the Druzhby Bridge linking Russia and North Korea in January 2003. play

Russian soldiers patrol by the Druzhby Bridge linking Russia and North Korea in January 2003.

(Igor Onuchin/Reuters)


The Druzhny Bridge is reportedly closed off to tourists, but an Austrian travel blogger said he and his friend snuck onto it and entered North Korea's Tumangang station in September 2008. He said they were worried about their fate upon arriving at North Korea, but luckily didn't run into any problems.

A North Korean citizen walks on the frozen Tumen River under the Druzhby Bridge in January 2003. play

A North Korean citizen walks on the frozen Tumen River under the Druzhby Bridge in January 2003.

(Igor Onuchin/Reuters)

Source: Vienna - Pyongyang blog



Top 3

1 Politics Meet the first female fighter pilots in Nigerian historybullet
2 Yemi Osinbajo 3 things Nigeria’s vice president told the world about...bullet
3 Politics All the times President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked by...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Togo The people behind Togo's push for democratic reform
Most of the women protesters were dressed in black
Faure Gnassingbe Thousands of women in anti-president protest in Togo
Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels, and Ben Roethlisberger
Politics Porn star Stormy Daniels says Trump made Ben Roethlisberger 'take care' of her after sexual encounter
border wall prototypes
Politics Trump campaign ad says Democrats are 'complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants'