One reason ending rice importation in Nigeria by 2018 is not possible

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria would end the importation of rice from 2018, but this dream seems to be a mirage due to porous borders across the country.

The president stated this in his address to the nation on Monday, January 1, 2018, to mark the beginning of a new year. According to him, a lot of people responded positively to his appeal of returning back to the farm in 2015. Hence, the increase in local capacity production of rice and other agricultural products.

“I am highly gratified that agriculture has picked up, contributing to the government’s effort to restructure the economy,” he said.

“Rice imports will stop this year. Local rice, fresher and more nutritious rice will be on our dishes from now on.”

However, activities of rice smugglers in various border towns and communities across the country show the dream is far from been achieved. These border towns are major smuggling routes parboiled rice from Thailand gets into the country illegally.

According to statistics by the Thailand Association of Rice Exportation, the total export of rice to Nigeria reduced by -59% between 2016 and 2017 (56,790 MT in 2016 and 23,192 MT in 2017). This is -96.4% when compared with the country’s import in 2015 (644,131 MT). Within the same period, the number of rice export to the Benin Republic went up by 19.9% (8,736,630 MT in 2016 and 10,474,084 MT in 2017).

And over 90% of these rice imports are planned for shipment into Nigeria. This is because the population of Benin Republic never increased as such to absorb this level of rice importation.

Without smuggling activities in Nigeria, it will be impossible to end the importation of rice. An occurrence of little supply shortage would prompt illegal in flocks of these products.

Hereby, creating a market imbalance that would push up the price of rice in the local market.