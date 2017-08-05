Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  NRA spokeswoman threatens New York Times in viral video: 'We're coming for you'

  • Published:

The National Rife Association released another inflammatory ad that went viral on Friday afternoon.

Another inflammatory video from the National Rife Association went viral Friday afternoon.

In a short video, NRA spokesperson and conservative firebrand Dana Loesch threatened a "laser-focus" on the New York Times, dubbing the paper "pretentious" and "tone-deaf" without specifying what issues the NRA has with the Times' reporting.

"We've had it with your narratives, your propaganda, your fake news," Loesch said. "We've had it with your constant protection of your Democrat overlords, your refusal to acknowledge any truth that upsets the fragile construct that you believe is real life."

"Consider this the shot across your proverbial bow," she added. "We've going to fisk the New York Times and find out just what deep, rich means to this old, gray hag."

The 54-second clip, which was released in April, was reposted on the NRA's social media account on Thursday, but went largely unnoticed until Friday afternoon.

The ad sparked backlash on social media, as critics said the video had a threatening tone.

Since joining the NRA as a spokesperson earlier this year, Loesch has raised eyebrows with a series of provocative videos laced with sharp, aggressive rhetoric.

In June, Loesch called for Americans to join "freedom's safest place" as protesters and members of the "resistance" movement who oppose Donald Trump's presidency "smash windows, burn cars," and "terrorize the law-abiding."

