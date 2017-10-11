Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  North Korean special forces are training to invade South Korea with paragliders

Politics North Korean special forces are training to invade South Korea with paragliders

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Paragliders can fly below radar and can also be easily folded down for transportation.

null play

null

(Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korean special forces have been training to invade South Korea with paragliders, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The drills were conducted in mid-September at a training site with a building modeled after the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command in Seoul, Yonhap reported.

Special forces from North Korea's navy, air force, 11th army corps, and sniper brigade participated, according to Newsweek.

Paragliders can fly below radar and can also be folded down and transported easily.

“A paraglider flies at a low altitude without making a sound. It could be useful for making a surprise attack, like a drone," a South Korean defense official told Yonhap.

"I believe that North Korean special forces are adopting amazing methods of infiltration with limited resources," the official said.

The US and South Korea, in response, conducted their own short-range air-defense drills, known as SHORAD, in late September to thwart "low altitude cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems and air breathing threats," Newsweek reported, citing a US Army press release.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with Korean People's Army special-operations forces in an undated picture provided by KCNA, August 25, 2017. play

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with Korean People's Army special-operations forces in an undated picture provided by KCNA, August 25, 2017.

(Thomson Reuters)

The joint drills were aimed at defending "a critical location, de-conflicting engagements of enemy aircraft based on sector of fire, and utilizing secondary means of targeting enemy aircraft when their primary weapon system becomes combat ineffective," the US Army said, adding that the drills included "scout helicopters and a perimeter attack by ROK Special Forces."

South Korean Gin Gliders, one of the world's largest producers of paragliders, used to operate in the Kaesong Industrial Complex, which is a collaborative economic area between the North and South. Seoul closed the complex in early 2016 in response to North Korea's missile tests.

Pyongyang, however, reopened the plant last week despite Seoul's objections, according to Newsweek.

The US Army said it will continue the SHORAD drills in the coming months.

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria moves to make mental health test mandatory for...bullet
2 Politics Tabloid covers from the '90s show the insanity of Trump's...bullet
3 Politics Here's how the US military refuels B-52 warplanes in midairbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens during a panel discussion at the Anti-Corruption Summit in London, Thursday, May 12, 2016.
Politics Democrats are getting nervous about Trump's decision on the Iran deal — and leaders worry that the wrong move could ruin US chances of keeping North Korea at bay
kirstjen nielsen
Politics Trump nominates Kirstjen Nielsen, a top John Kelly aide, as Homeland Security Secretary
FILE PHOTO: White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland
Politics Steve Bannon reportedly thinks Trump only has a 30% chance of finishing his term
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Trump Tower on January 11, 2017 in New York City.
Politics Trump reportedly didn't know about the loophole in the 25th Amendment that lets 14 people remove a sitting president from office