North Korea celebrated its ICBM test with a giant concert featuring a simulation of the missile destroying the US

Politics North Korea celebrated its ICBM test with a giant concert featuring a simulation of the missile destroying the US

  Published:

North Korea celebrated its first-ever ICBM with a giant concert complete with a video of its missile destroying the entire US mainland.

icbm intercontinental ballistic missile north korea hwasong 14 RTX3A3DK play

icbm intercontinental ballistic missile north korea hwasong 14 RTX3A3DK

(KCNA via Reuters)
North Korea celebrated decades of hard work on its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile with a giant concert complete with pyrotechnics, an orchestra, and a simulation video of its missile destroying the entire US mainland.

The concert not only featured the simulation video, but photos of the real missile tested by the North Koreans, providing missile analysts in the US and elsewhere tons of hidden details to study.

Because North Korea remains one of the most closed-off nations on earth, the imagery it posts of its missiles is an excellent source of intelligence for civilian and military analysts alike.

Watch the clip below:

