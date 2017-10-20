Politics :  Nigeria, India, Pakistan and two other African countries account for half of newborn deaths in the world

A report by the United Nations has revealed that Nigeria and other African countries are top in the cases of infant mortality across the globe.

According to the report, most of the death of newborn occurs in Southern Asia – 39 percent, and Sub-Saharan Africa – 38 percent. The report was released on October 19, 2017, by the Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (IGME).

“Most newborn deaths occurred in two regions: Southern Asia (39 percent) and sub-Saharan Africa (38 percent). Five countries accounted for half of all new-born deaths: India (24 percent), Pakistan (10 percent), Nigeria (nine percent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (four percent) and Ethiopia (three percent).”

IGME is a body which comprises the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Bank, and the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

“Every day, in 2016, 15,000 children died before their fifth birthday, 46 percent of them – or 7000 babies – died in the first 28 days of life. And at current trends, 60 million children will die before their fifth birthday between 2017 and 2030, half of them newborns,” findings in the report shows.

However, the report stated that most of these deaths are preventable as the causes have affordable solutions. Compilations during labour and birth as well as infections such as sepsis, pneumonia, tetanus and diarrhoea are major causes.

More so, war and conflicts ridden areas account for more of these incidences. One which is a basic feature of the three African countries cited in the report - Northeast Nigeria, DR Congo and Ethiopia.