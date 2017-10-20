Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Nigeria, India, Pakistan and two other African countries account for half of newborn deaths in the world

Politics Nigeria, India, Pakistan and two other African countries account for half of newborn deaths in the world

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Complications during child birth and infectious diseases account for the high incidence of infant mortality in Africa.

Infant mortality is a great health issue in Africa. play

Infant mortality is a great health issue in Africa.

(Business Journal Daily)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A report by the United Nations has revealed that Nigeria and other African countries are top in the cases of infant mortality across the globe.

According to the report, most of the death of newborn occurs in Southern Asia – 39 percent, and Sub-Saharan Africa – 38 percent. The report was released on October 19, 2017, by the Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (IGME).

“Most newborn deaths occurred in two regions: Southern Asia (39 percent) and sub-Saharan Africa (38 percent). Five countries accounted for half of all new-born deaths: India (24 percent), Pakistan (10 percent), Nigeria (nine percent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (four percent) and Ethiopia (three percent).”

Countries with the highest number of mortality in children between aged 5-14 years play

Countries with the highest number of mortality in children between aged 5-14 years

(UN)

IGME is a body which comprises the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Bank, and the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

“Every day, in 2016, 15,000 children died before their fifth birthday, 46 percent of them – or 7000 babies – died in the first 28 days of life. And at current trends, 60 million children will die before their fifth birthday between 2017 and 2030, half of them newborns,” findings in the report shows.

Infant mortality and solutions. play

Infant mortality and solutions.

(World Vision Blog)

However, the report stated that most of these deaths are preventable as the causes have affordable solutions. Compilations during labour and birth as well as infections such as sepsis, pneumonia, tetanus and diarrhoea are major causes.

More so, war and conflicts ridden areas account for more of these incidences. One which is a basic feature of the three African countries cited in the report - Northeast Nigeria, DR Congo and Ethiopia.

Top 3

1 Nnamdi Kanu How IPOB leader’s disappearance shows a flaw in Nigeria’s...bullet
2 Politics Melania Trump has a Secret Service agent who looks strikingly...bullet
3 Politics Trump reportedly tells the widow of a US soldier killed in...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

President Donald Trump.
Politics Trump links rise in UK crimes to rise in 'radical Islamic terror' without evidence
David Davis
Politics Brexit Secretary David Davis to make case for 'no deal' to cabinet
President Donald Trump.
Politics Trump blasts Rep. Frederica Wilson for 'secretly' listening to his phone call with widow
Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida.
Politics 'This has become totally personal': Rep. Frederica Wilson unleashes on John Kelly's 'crazy' story