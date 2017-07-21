Politics :  New White House communications director Scaramucci called Trump a 'hack' and told him to 'bring it' in 2015

Anthony Scaramucci, hired as the new White House communications director on Friday, hasn't always been a fan of President Donald Trump.

Before becoming a top Trump donor and surrogate, Scaramucci, an investment-firm founder, supported Republican presidential candidates Scott Walker and Jeb Bush — and didn't hesitate to bash Trump on national TV.

During an appearance on Fox Business in August 2015, Scaramucci called Trump a bully whose campaign would "eventually implode."

In response to Trump's criticism of hedge fund managers, who he said "move around papers," Scaramucci called Trump "a hack politician" and said his comments were "anti-American."

"Right out of Elizabeth Warren's playbook," the Wall Street financier said. "Are you a Democratic plant for Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren? Stand here and tell us otherwise."

Scaramucci challenged Trump to criticize him, saying he'll be the president of the "Queens County bullies association."

"The politicians don't want to go at Trump because he's got a big mouth and he's afraid he's gonna light them up on Fox News and all these other places, but I'm not a politician," he said. "You're an inherited money dude from Queens County — bring it, Donald. Bring it."

Scaramucci went on to say that Walker wouldn't launch attack ads on Trump because "he's a smart guy and he knows [Trump]'s going to implode without him having to do attack ads. This sort of nonsense is going to cause him to eventually implode."

As a side note, Scaramucci said he didn't appreciate Trump's disparaging comments about women, including then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

"I don't like the way he talks about women, I don't like the way he talks about our friend Megyn Kelly," he said.

Watch the clip of Scaramucci here: