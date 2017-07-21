Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  New White House communications director Scaramucci called Trump a 'hack' and told him to 'bring it' in 2015

Politics New White House communications director Scaramucci called Trump a 'hack' and told him to 'bring it' in 2015

  • Published:

Anthony Scaramucci, who was hired as the new White House communications director on Friday, hasn't always been a fan of President Donald Trump.

Anthony Scaramucci 3 play

Anthony Scaramucci 3

(Hollis Johnson)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Anthony Scaramucci, hired as the new White House communications director on Friday, hasn't always been a fan of President Donald Trump.

Before becoming a top Trump donor and surrogate, Scaramucci, an investment-firm founder, supported Republican presidential candidates Scott Walker and Jeb Bush — and didn't hesitate to bash Trump on national TV.

During an appearance on Fox Business in August 2015, Scaramucci called Trump a bully whose campaign would "eventually implode."

In response to Trump's criticism of hedge fund managers, who he said "move around papers," Scaramucci called Trump "a hack politician" and said his comments were "anti-American."

"Right out of Elizabeth Warren's playbook," the Wall Street financier said. "Are you a Democratic plant for Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren? Stand here and tell us otherwise."

Scaramucci challenged Trump to criticize him, saying he'll be the president of the "Queens County bullies association."

"The politicians don't want to go at Trump because he's got a big mouth and he's afraid he's gonna light them up on Fox News and all these other places, but I'm not a politician," he said. "You're an inherited money dude from Queens County — bring it, Donald. Bring it."

Scaramucci went on to say that Walker wouldn't launch attack ads on Trump because "he's a smart guy and he knows [Trump]'s going to implode without him having to do attack ads. This sort of nonsense is going to cause him to eventually implode."

As a side note, Scaramucci said he didn't appreciate Trump's disparaging comments about women, including then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

"I don't like the way he talks about women, I don't like the way he talks about our friend Megyn Kelly," he said.

Watch the clip of Scaramucci here:

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar sands...bullet
2 Politics Chechnya's leader says Russia has a literal nuclear doomsday...bullet
3 Politics China and Russia could cripple the US with a space attack,...bullet

Politics

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, speaks during press briefing on May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sanders fielded questions about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Politics Sarah Huckabee Sanders will replace Sean Spicer as White House press secretary
White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
Politics Sean Spicer just resigned — here are some of his biggest controversies as Trump's press secretary
Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she joined Trump's campaign in 2016 because he is "a champion of working families, not Washington-Wall Street elites."
Politics The rise of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Trump administration star who just became the new White House press secretary
null
Politics 'Just look at his ratings!': Trump praises Spicer on his way out of the White House