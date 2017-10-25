Politics :  New study says Obamacare premiums will soar 34% in 2018 — in large part because of Trump

Avalere Health said the average silver Obamacare plan will increase 34% in 2018. Iowa will have the biggest increase, while Alaska will get a huge decrease.
A new study projected that average premiums in the Affordable Care Act's individual insurance exchanges will once again leap in 2018.
The study by healthcare consulting firm Avalere Health said that the average increase for the premiums of a silver-level plan would be 34% and the average second-highest cost silver plan, typically used as the benchmark, would increase 38% nationwide. That would be higher than the 25% increase for the benchmark plans in 2017.
According to Avalere, there are a few reasons for the projected increase:
"Plans are raising premiums in 2018 to account for market uncertainty and the federal government’s failure to pay for cost-sharing reductions," said Caroline Pearson, senior vice president at Avalere. "These premium increases may allow insurers to remain in the market and enrollees in all regions to have access to coverage."
There would also be significant variation across states in the size of premium increases, or in some cases decreases, Avalere said.
"For example, Iowa will see the highest jump in average silver premium, 69%, over 2017, while Alaska will see a decrease in premiums for 2018, at -22%," said the study.