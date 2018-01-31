Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  MPs are going to move out of the Houses of Parliament for a massive £3.5 billion restoration project

Politics MPs are going to move out of the Houses of Parliament for a massive £3.5 billion restoration project

  • Published:

It

Houses of Parliament, London, storm, lightning play

Houses of Parliament, London, storm, lightning

(PA Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

MPs are going to move out of the Houses of Parliament in the coming years for a major £3.5 billion restoration project.

On Wednesday evening, MPs voted in favour of an amendment that will have Parliament relocated from the Palace of Westminster building in central London for years while it is renovated.

The proposal was tabled by Commons Leader Meg Miller, The Guardian reported, and passed by 236 votes to 220.

There are growing concerns about the safety of the building, which now has fire patrols day and night. "Firstly, the lack of fire compartmentation increases the risk of fire, meaning that 24-hour fire patrols are necessary in order to keep us safe," Andrea Leadsom MP said, per The Mirror. "Over the last 10 years, 60 incidents have had the potential to cause a serious fire."

MPs will move out in 2025, according to The Guardian, and the renovation is expected to cost more than £3.5 billion and last six years.

Top 3

1 Politics How Nigeria’s first prime minister predicted what people of...bullet
2 Politics How the international press covered Raila Odinga's...bullet
3 Politics Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue gets to hide out...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

theresa may
Politics The cost of lower EU migration will be greater than the benefits of a US trade deal, leaked Brexit analysis says
christopher wray
Politics Trump supporters on Twitter were accusing a Huffington Post reporter of making up an FBI statement on the Nunes memo
don mcgahn trump lawyher
Politics The White House lawyer who refused to fire Mueller has been a central figure in Trump's efforts to control the Russia investigation
paul ryan mitch mcconnell chuck schumer
Politics The GOP tax law unintentionally created the potential for a huge disaster if Congress doesn't act