Politics :  Missouri governor accused of blackmail during extramarital affair

Gov. Eric Greitens of Missouri has been accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair.

Greitens admitted to having an affair, which reportedly took place before was elected, but he denied allegations that he intended to use the photo to blackmail the alleged victim.



In a recording between the woman who claimed to have had the affair and her then-husband, the woman said she met Greitens when he was a customer at a hair salon where she worked. The woman's identity was not immediately known.

The ex-husband, who provided the recording to KMOV, alleged that Greitens had escalated the March 2015 encounter with the woman by taking a picture of her "as blackmail." The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the woman was partially undressed in the photo.

"There is no worse person," the ex-husband alleged. "I think it's as bad as it gets, It’s as bad as it gets when someone takes advantage of something."

In the recording, the unidentified woman said her sexual encounter with Greitens was consensual and that Greitens apologized and deleted the photo afterward.

Greitens, who publicly admitted to the affair on Wednesday, said in a joint statement with his wife that the affair took place years before he was elected governor and that it was a "deeply personal mistake."

"Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately," the statement read, according to KMOV. "While we never would have wished for this pain in our marriage, or the pain that this has caused others, with God's mercy Sheena has forgiven and we have emerged stronger."

"We understand that there will be some people who cannot forgive – but for those who can find it in your heart, Eric asks for your forgiveness," the statement continued, "And we are grateful for your love, your compassion, and your prayers."

James Bennet, Greitens' attorney, issued a statement saying there were "multiple false allegations" in an original report that aired on local television, and claimed that "there was no blackmail."

"The outrageous claims of improper conduct regarding these almost three-year-ago events are false," Bennet said.

Following the allegations, lawmakers expressed their disappointment asked him to step down from office.

"I'm calling on Governor Greitens to resign immediately and give Missouri the opportunity to restore some dignity to the governor's office," Missouri State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed tweeted.

"I am extremely disappointed in Governor Eric Greitens and that I believe he has hoodwinked us, the citizens of Missouri," Republican Rep. Nate Walker reportedly said. "Rumor had been circulating around the State Capitol earlier today that this was coming."

"I am not sure what Governor Greitens will do next, in my opinion he has broken the public trust," Walker continued. "I may have more to say once the terrible shock of this sets further in."

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, is seen as a rising star in political circles. He became the second-youngest governor in the country and expressed further political ambitions after reserving the web address "EricGreitensForPresident.com."