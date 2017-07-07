Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Mike Pence tweets photoshop of himself with porcupine to defend ignoring 'Do Not Touch' sign at NASA

Politics Mike Pence tweets photoshop of himself with porcupine to defend ignoring 'Do Not Touch' sign at NASA

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Mike Pence apologized to NASA Friday and jokingly blamed Sen. Marco Rubio after a photograph of him disregarding a printed sign that said "DO NOT TOUCH" made waves on social media.

The photo showed Pence pressing his hand on a piece of space-flight hardware on display at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Later, NASA released a statement saying that "touching the surface is absolutely ok," despite the sign.

Pence spoke to NASA employees as he and Rubio toured the center on Thursday, but it was the picture of Pence touching the display item that went viral. On Friday, he joked that Rubio dared him to touch the item, and that it wasn't the first time he had fallen victim to a prank.

Here are the tweets:

And here is the original photo:

Mike Pence play

Mike Pence

(Mike Brown/REUTERS)

Top 3

1 Politics Here's the mistake US presidents make when they meet Putinbullet
2 Politics Trump wants to confront North Korea 'very strongly' — but...bullet
3 Politics 'Putin will eat President Trump's lunch': Experts weigh in...bullet

Politics

sarah palin
Politics Sarah Palin is catching heat for tweeting a reference commonly associated with white supremacy and neo-Nazis
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis at a cabinet meeting in Washington, March 13, 2017.
Politics It turns out Trump didn't give Mattis full control of troop levels in Afghanistan
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
Politics TILLERSON: Trump 'pressed' Putin on Russian election meddling
Kim Jong Un stands near North Korea's Hwasong-14 ICBM.
Politics A tiny detail from North Korea's missile launch points to an even more dangerous threat