Melania Trump has a Secret Service agent who looks strikingly similar to her — and it's fueling a wild conspiracy theory

Politics Melania Trump has a Secret Service agent who looks strikingly similar to her — and it's fueling a wild conspiracy theory

  Published: , Refreshed:

The Trump administration apparently has a secret service agent who looks strikingly similar to the first lady.

A secret service agent looks shockingly similar to Melania Trump. play

A secret service agent looks shockingly similar to Melania Trump.

(AP Images)
The Trump administration apparently has a secret service agent who looks strikingly similar to the first lady.

Since February, a woman assumed to be a secret service agent has been spotted in pictures of the Trumps. Her outfit is typical of a secret service agent, wearing dark blue or black pantsuits. And, on her feet — heels.

With wild conspiracy theories exploding regarding Melania Trump employing a body double, the secret service agent is one piece of evidence that online theorists have latched onto.

We combed through the evidence and picked out some photos of Trump and the mysterious woman.

The earliest photograph of the secret service agent Business Insider could find was a tweet from conservative commentator Laura Ingraham in February.

The earliest photograph of the secret service agent Business Insider could find was a tweet from conservative commentator Laura Ingraham in February. play

The earliest photograph of the secret service agent Business Insider could find was a tweet from conservative commentator Laura Ingraham in February.

(Laura Ingram Twitter)


She accompanied the Trumps to Paris in July — and wears heels in every photo Business Insider could find.

She accompanied the Trumps to Paris in July — and wears heels in every photo Business Insider could find. play

She accompanied the Trumps to Paris in July — and wears heels in every photo Business Insider could find.

(AP Images)


Some people on social media have noticed the heels, which seem out of character for a secret service agent.

Some people on social media have noticed the heels, which seem out of character for a secret service agent. play

Some people on social media have noticed the heels, which seem out of character for a secret service agent.

(Twitter SapphireFiery)


They also began to notice the agent's striking resemblance to Melania Trump.

They also began to notice the agent's striking resemblance to Melania Trump. play

They also began to notice the agent's striking resemblance to Melania Trump.

(Twitter jaricadavis)


(Here's a bigger version of that photo, which is from February, when Trump visited Mar-a-Lago.)

(Here's a bigger version of that photo, which is from February, when Trump visited Mar-a-Lago.) play

(Here's a bigger version of that photo, which is from February, when Trump visited Mar-a-Lago.)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


In March, the agent was in Mar-a-Lago yet again.

In March, the agent was in Mar-a-Lago yet again. play

In March, the agent was in Mar-a-Lago yet again.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


We don't know anything about the mystery agent. But, with Melania Trump conspiracy theories swirling, it looks like the secret agent could get sucked into the story herself.

We don't know anything about the mystery agent. But, with Melania Trump conspiracy theories swirling, it looks like the secret agent could get sucked into the story herself. play

We don't know anything about the mystery agent. But, with Melania Trump conspiracy theories swirling, it looks like the secret agent could get sucked into the story herself.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


