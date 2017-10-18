Politics :  Melania Trump has a Secret Service agent who looks strikingly similar to her — and it's fueling a wild conspiracy theory

The Trump administration apparently has a secret service agent who looks strikingly similar to the first lady.

Since February, a woman assumed to be a secret service agent has been spotted in pictures of the Trumps. Her outfit is typical of a secret service agent, wearing dark blue or black pantsuits. And, on her feet — heels.

With wild conspiracy theories exploding regarding Melania Trump employing a body double, the secret service agent is one piece of evidence that online theorists have latched onto.

We combed through the evidence and picked out some photos of Trump and the mysterious woman.

The earliest photograph of the secret service agent Business Insider could find was a tweet from conservative commentator Laura Ingraham in February.

She accompanied the Trumps to Paris in July — and wears heels in every photo Business Insider could find.

Some people on social media have noticed the heels, which seem out of character for a secret service agent.

They also began to notice the agent's striking resemblance to Melania Trump.

(Here's a bigger version of that photo, which is from February, when Trump visited Mar-a-Lago.)

In March, the agent was in Mar-a-Lago yet again.

We don't know anything about the mystery agent. But, with Melania Trump conspiracy theories swirling, it looks like the secret agent could get sucked into the story herself.