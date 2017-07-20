Politics :  Meet the key players who are shaping the US's energy and environmental future for years to come

President Donald Trump and his Cabinet members have slowly been filling open positions in top jobs that will shape the country's environmental policy and energy decisions for years to come.

While the three Cabinet-level hires are in place, Trump has only nominated seven of the remaining 29 positions that require Senate confirmation, leaving 22 key jobs vacant.

We've compiled a list of the energy and environmental leaders we do know about, including the heads of Senate and House committees, since they too play a heavy roll in developing policy.

Here's the who's-who of energy and environment in Washington, DC right now:

Environmental Protection Agency: Scott Pruitt, administrator

Climate change position: Asked on CNBC whether climate change was caused by carbon dioxide emissions from human activities, Pruitt answered: "I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see." He has repeated variations of this answer before and after taking office as the EPA administrator. That view contradicts the preponderance of evidence on climate change.

Served in government before: Yes, Pruitt served as the attorney general for the state of Oklahoma, and as a state senator.

EPA staff

Of the 10 other positions in the department that require Senate confirmation, Trump has only nominated one under secretary (Susan Bodine), who hasn't been approved yet. Nine top positions are vacant with no nominee, including the deputy secretary job, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

Business Insider also compiled a list of Pruitt's 45 recent political hires — seven of whom have direct ties to the coal, oil, or chemical industry. They are:

Troy Lyons , Associate Administrator for the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations — industry: crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum; position: manager of federal government affairs at Hess Corporation.

, Associate Administrator for the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations — industry: crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum; position: manager of federal government affairs at Hess Corporation. Tate Bennett , Deputy Associate Administrator for Intergovernmental Relations — industry: coal; position: utility lobbyist for National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

, Deputy Associate Administrator for Intergovernmental Relations — industry: coal; position: utility lobbyist for National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Christian Palich , Deputy Associate Administrator for Congressional Relations — industry: coal; position: president of the Ohio Coal Association.

, Deputy Associate Administrator for Congressional Relations — industry: coal; position: president of the Ohio Coal Association. Liz Snyder Bowman , Acting Associate Administrator for Public Affairs — industry: chemicals/pesticides; position: Director of Issue and Advocacy Communications for American Chemistry Council.

, Acting Associate Administrator for Public Affairs — industry: chemicals/pesticides; position: Director of Issue and Advocacy Communications for American Chemistry Council. Patrick Traylor , Deputy Assistant Administrator for Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance — industry: chemicals/pesticides; position: law clerk for American Chemistry Council.

, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance — industry: chemicals/pesticides; position: law clerk for American Chemistry Council. Erik Baptist , Senior Deputy General Counsel — industry: oil and natural gas; position: senior counsel for the American Petroleum Institute.

, Senior Deputy General Counsel — industry: oil and natural gas; position: senior counsel for the American Petroleum Institute. Dr. Nancy Beck, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention — industry: chemicals/pesticides; position: senior director of regulatory science policy for American Chemistry Council.

You can find other hires here »

US Department of Energy: Rick Perry, secretary

Climate change position: Asked on CNBC whether carbon dioxide emissions from humans is the primary cause of climate change Rick Perry answered: "No, most likely the primary control knob is the ocean waters and this environment that we live in. The fact is this shouldn't be a debate about, 'Is the climate changing, is man having an effect on it?' Yeah, we are. The question should be just how much, and what are the policy changes that we need to make to effect that?"

Served in government before: Yes, Perry was the longest-serving governor of Texas from 2000-2015. Before that he served as the lieutenant governor, and a state representative.

DOE staff

The Department of Energy lists only Perry on the "our leadership" section of its website.

Of the 11 other positions in the department that require Senate confirmation, Trump has only nominated three that haven't been approved yet — the deputy secretary and two under secretaries (Dan Brouillette, Mark Wesley Menezes, and Paul Dabbar). Eight top positions are vacant with no nominee, according to The Times analysis.

US Department of the Interior: Ryan Zinke, secretary

Climate change position: Zinke says he believes the climate is changing, and cited humans as an "influence," however, he gave misleading facts about climate change and policy in a government hearing in June.

Served in government before: Yes, Zinke served as a Rep. of Montana for the US House from 2015 to 2017. Before that he served in the Montana state Senate.

DOI staff

Of the eight other positions in the department that require Senate confirmation, Trump has nominated three that haven't been approved yet — the deputy secretary and two under secretaries (David L. Bernhardt, Susan Combs, and Douglas W. Domenech.) Five top positions are vacant with no nominee, according to The Times analysis.

You can find other hires here »

Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources: Sen. Lisa Murkowski, chairwoman

Climate change position: Murkowski believes climate change is real and humans contribute to it, and pushed Trump to keep the US in the Paris agreement. Her 2016 League of Conservation Voters National Environmental Scorecard, based off of her voting record from 2016, was 29%.

Energy and environmental policy positions: Murkowski's official bio says she "follows the principle [th]at all energy is good and has pursued policies to make America’s energy more abundant, affordable, clean, diverse, and secure. ... She supports the safe and efficient production and use of all forms of domestic energy." Murkowski recently introduced a bill to expand oil and gas drilling in the Arctic, which would reverse President Barack Obama's last-minute protection on it. She has also voted for clean energy during her 15 years in the Senate.

Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources: Sen. Maria Cantwell, ranking member

Climate change position: According to her website Cantwell views climate change as one of the biggest threats to the economy, human health, and the environment. Cantwell's 2016 National Environmental Scorecard from the League of Conservation Voters was 100%.

Energy and environmental policy positions: According to her official bio, Cantwell fought against Arctic oil drilling, and supports "energy independence" for America.

See a list of the other committee members here »

House Committee on Natural Resources: Rep. Rob Bishop, chairman

Climate change position: Unclear. The Guardian listed him on its climate change deniers list in 2014, however he wasn't explicitly quoted as saying he doesn't believe in climate change. That being said, his 2016 grade on the League of Conservation Voters National Environmental Scorecard was a low 0%.

Energy and environmental policy positions: His personal bio reveals very little on his energy and environmental positions. Looking at his 2016 voting record, he voted to reduce funding for EPA law enforcement, prohibit the gray wolf from being listed as "endangered" in the lower 48 states, and voted against striking down anti-clean water provisions.

House Committee on Natural Resources: Rep. Raúl Grijalva, ranking member

Climate change position: Grijalva believes in climate change and is actively fighting to combat it, according to his bio. Grijalva has a 95% rating on the League of Conservation Voters National Environmental Scorecard.

Energy and environmental policy positions: According to his environmental policy webpage, Grijalva calls for "comprehensive energy legislation that meets the nation’s energy needs, creates green jobs and decreases greenhouse gas emissions." He's also in favor of full funding for National Parks Service and is working to protect the Grand Canyon from uranium mining threats.

See a list of the other committee members here »

House Committee on Energy & Commerce, Subcommittee on the Environment: Rep. John Shimkus, chairman

Climate change position: Shimkus stated in 2010 that he believes the climate is changing, and has also said he believes God will not allow the world to end by global warming. The League of Conservation Voters awarded Shimkus a 3% score for 2016.

Energy and environmental policy positions: Shimkus' official bio reveals little about his environmental position, besides his support for biodiesel and renewable fuel. However, he supported blocking the EPA from regulating green house gases, which would allow more polluting industries like coal or oil to continue production with less consequence.

House Committee on Energy & Commerce, Subcommittee on the Environment: Rep. Paul Tonko, ranking member

Climate change position: He believes climate change is real and is fighting to convince climate deniers the same, according to his website. His League of Conservation Voters National Environmental Scorecard ranking for 2016 was 97%.

Energy and environmental policy positions: Tonko supports clean energy and "green collar" jobs, according to his website, and fighting climate change, which he describes as the "world's greatest threat."

See a list of the other committee members here »

House Committee on Energy & Commerce, Subcommittee on Energy: Rep. Fred Upton, chairman

Climate change position: Shimkus stated in 2010 that he believes the climate is changing, and has also said he believes God will not allow the world to end by global warming. The League of Conservation Voters awarded Shimkus a 3% score for 2016.

Energy and environmental policy positions: Shimkus' official bio reveals little about his environmental position, besides his support for biodiesel and renewable fuel. However, he supported blocking the EPA from regulating green house gases, which would allow more polluting industries like coal or oil to continue production with less consequence.

House Committee on Energy & Commerce, Subcommittee on Energy: Rep. Bobby Rush, ranking member

Climate change position: Rush's League of Conservation Voters score for 2016 was 82%. He believes in climate change and has called it a "serious issue."

Energy and environmental policy positions: Rush has called for a clean energy economy. He is concerned "over the management and storage of nuclear waste," according to the energy section on his website. He also supports the EPA's regulatory power and supports regulating greenhouse gases.

See a list of the other committee members here »

Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works, Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, chairwoman

Climate change position: Capito does "not necessarily" believe the climate is changing, as of 2014. Her League of Conservation Voters score in 2016 was 24%.

Energy and environmental policy positions: Capito states on her government webpage that she "advocates for policies that protect vital West Virginia energy." Capito is also "committed to reining in overreaching EPA regulations and protecting affordable, reliable energy."

Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works, Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, ranking member

Climate change position: Whitehouse strongly believes in climate change, and gave a famous "Time To Wake Up" speech in November 2016 on how it affects public health. Whitehouse had a 2016 League of Conservation Voters score of 100%.

Energy and environmental policy positions: Whitehouse has pushed for a carbon tax to lower emissions and promote clean energy like wind and other renewables. He states he would like to "capture and repurpose" carbon pollution from coal factories. Whitehouse is also in favor of ending fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, to drill for natural gas.

See a list of the other committee members here »

Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works, Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife: Sen. John Boozman, chairman

Climate change position: Boozman voted against an amendment in 2015 that would have stated climate change is real and that "human activity significantly contributes to climate change." In 2013 he said "we've got perhaps climate change going on," but questioned what was causing it, whether it was man-made or natural. His League of Conservation Voter's score for 2016 was 6%.

Energy and environmental policy positions: Boozman's official environmental position wasn't listed on his website, but he did talk about energy. He is "committed to working with President Trump to responsibly increase exploration of land under federal control, update energy-related infrastructure and increase safe traditional energy production at home." He called the Waters of the US rule "overreaching" on his official website in 2015, and supported cutting back the EPA's authority. He also said he looked forward to working with EPA administrator Pruitt on the environment.

Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works; Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife: Sen Tammy Duckworth, ranking member

Climate change position: Duckworth's League of Conservation Voter's score for 2016 was 96%. She stated in a speech that "climate change is one of the gravest threats of our time."

Energy and environmental policy positions: According to her website, Duckworth supports "the preservation and expansion of commonsense initiatives to protect the environment." She opposed removing the US from the Paris agreement, and supports a clean energy economy.

See a list of the other committee members here »

Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works; Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management, and Regulatory Oversight: Sen. Mike Rounds, chairman

Climate change position: Rounds believes climate change is real, however he supported President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement for economical reasons. His 2016 National Environmental Scorecard from the League of Conservation Voters was 6%.

Energy and environmental policy positions: Rounds supported Trump's decision to roll back the Clean Power Plan and supported Pruitt as EPA administrator. Rounds stated he will keep the EPA and US Army Corps of Engineers "in check" and "promote a fact-based energy and infrastructure policy that encourages economic growth."

Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works; Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management, and Regulatory Oversight: Sen. Kamala Harris, ranking member

Climate change position: Harris' League of Conservation Voter's score could not be calculated because she took her seat after 2016 data was collected. But she believes climate change is real and has called it a "clear threat to our water supply, public health, and our economy."

Energy and environmental policy positions: Harris is against "Big Oil" and plans to defend California from heavy polluters, according to her website. She supported the Clean Power Plan and has called for a "sustainable economic growth" using "clean energy jobs" by increasing investments in clean energy research.

See a list of the other committee members here »

House Committee on Science and Technology, Subcommittee on Energy: Rep. Randy Weber, chairman

Climate change position: In 2014 he jokingly argued he was concerned with global "cooling" not warming, saying, "I just don't know how [scientists] prove [climate change] hypotheses going back fifty, hundred ... even millions of years and then postulate those forward."

Energy and environmental policy positions: Weber called the idea of a carbon tax "blasphemy" during a hearing. Under the "energy" section on his website, he argued in favor of oil and natural gas.

House Committee on Science and Technology, Subcommittee on Energy: Marc Veasey, ranking member

Climate change position: Veasey's 2016 League of Conservation Voter's score was 84%. He believes in climate change, and introduced a carbon capture bill in 2017 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Energy and environmental policy positions: Veasey supports investing in renewable energy, with the goal of a "carbon neutral" future, but insists that America today is still reliant on fossil fuels, according to his website.

See a list of the other committee members here »

House Committee on Science and Technology, Subcommittee on the Environment: Rep. Andy Biggs, chairman

Climate change position: Biggs' 2016 League of Conservation Voter's score could not be determined because he took his seat after the 2016 data was calculated. Biggs doesn't believe the climate is changing, nor does he believe humans "have a significant impact on the climate," Scientific American reported. At a town hall meeting in April, he said while there were credible scientists who claimed climate change exists, we still don't know why, and "there are credible scientists who say it doesn't" exist — a statement that earned him jeers from the crowd.

Energy and environmental policy positions: While Biggs didn't have an environmental section on his website, he stated in his energy section that he supported rolling back regulations on energy and working with Trump to increase domestic energy independence, with no mention of renewable energy supplies.

House Committee on Science and Technology, subcommittee on the Environment: Rep. Suzanne Bonamici

Climate change position: Bonamici believes in climate change and argues on her website that its effects are already apparent. She received a high 100% grade on the League of Conservation Voter's scorecard.

Energy and environmental policy positions: Under the "energy and environment" section of Bonamici's website, she argues "it’s more important than ever to develop a comprehensive national energy policy that includes a greater emphasis on renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies." She calls to eliminate "ineffective oil and gas subsidies" and says she votes against legislation that "threaten(s) the environmental health of our public lands."

See a list of the other committee members here »