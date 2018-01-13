Politics :  Meet 'Stormy Daniels' — the porn star whom Trump's lawyer allegedly paid to keep quiet about a sexual affair

news

One of President Donald Trump's most trusted lawyers reportedly sent $130,000 in hush money to a porn star just weeks before the 2016 presidential election to keep her silent about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter she had with the then-Republican presidential nominee.

Stephanie Clifford, who also goes by the stage name "Stormy Daniels," met Trump at a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe.

Here's what you should know about her:

Daniels was born and raised in Louisiana.

She started stripping as a teenager and soon entered the porn business.

In 2002, she became the lead actress in a film for Wicked Pictures, a porn movie studio based in California.

She has won numerous awards for her roles as both a performer and a director in adult scenes and films.

She has also had minor roles in more mainstream movies, including "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up," and "Finding Bliss." She also appeared in a Maroon 5 music video in 2007.

Sources: The Daily Beast and YouTube

She's been married three times.

Her current husband is fellow adult film actor Brendon Miller.

Before her marriage to Miller, Daniels stirred a bit of controversy after it was revealed that she was having a baby girl with her former boyfriend. In a 2012 interview, she addressed those who thought she was not fit to be a mother: “It’s just all the negativity towards the adult industry in general, or people’s fear,” she said.

Source: The Daily Beast

In 2009, she considered entering politics and challenging Louisiana Sen. David Vitter, who had been accused of engaging with a prostitute, for his seat. She told a reporter at the time that while she doesn't think she's the best person for the job, "I just think I'm a better choice than the senator they already have."

Source: New York Daily News

That same year, she was arrested for a domestic violence misdemeanor following a dispute with her husband.

Source: The Huffington Post

She ultimately decided to not run for the Senate.

But on Friday, she reemerged on the political scene, although perhaps not the way she had planned. The Wall Street Journal reported that she was paid more than $100,000 in hush money over an alleged sexual encounter with President Donald Trump over a decade ago.

Daniels appears to have denied the allegation, according to Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, who presented The Journal with an emailed statement supposedly signed by Daniels. “Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” the statement said.

Source: The Wall Street Journal