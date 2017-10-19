Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Manhunt underway for gunman who killed 3 in Maryland and shot 1 in Delaware

Manhunt underway for gunman who killed 3 in Maryland and shot 1 in Delaware

Five people were shot, three of them fatally, at an office building in Edgewood, Maryland. Two hours later, the gunman shot another person in Delaware.

  Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler shows reporters an image of a suspect in a shooting in Edgewood, Maryland.
    Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler shows reporters an image of a suspect in a shooting in Edgewood, Maryland.   
(ABC2)
Police are searching for a man suspected of killing three people in a workplace shooting in Maryland and then shooting another person in Delaware two hours later on Wednesday.

Authorities said they believe 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince was behind a shooting at an office park in Edgewood, Maryland, shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The gunman, wielding a handgun, shot five employees of Advanced Granite Solutions, a kitchen countertop company, killing three people and critically wounding two.

Prince fled the scene in a black SUV, initiating a multi-state manhunt by state police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler called Prince "armed and dangerous."

Hours later, authorities revealed that Prince was also believed to be responsible for a shooting 55 miles away at a used car dealership in Wilmington, Delaware. Details of that shooting are unclear, although no injuries have been reported. The shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m.

The identities of the victims in either shooting have not been released.

Advanced Granite Solutions owner Barak Caba told the Associated Press that Prince worked at the company as a machine operator.

"Words cannot express our feelings. We mourn the loss of our friends," the company said in a statement. "May God give our friends eternal rest and the families the strength to bear the great pain."

Prince had been arrested 42 times in Delaware, Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said, including 15 felony convictions and four misdemeanor convictions.

Local businesses and schools in Edgewood were put on lockdown following the incident, according to a local Fox affiliate.

