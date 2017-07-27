Politics :  LIVE: The Senate healthcare debate moves into its third day

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The Senate already voted down two health plans. Debate on others continue on Thursday.

The Senate is in its third day of a debate to reshape the US healthcare system.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ended the day Wednesday by calling the healthcare debate a "sham," pointing to the issue that it's not clear what bill will ultimately be voted on. Schumer said Democrats won't offer up any more amendments until they see the final product.

"We don't even have a final bill to amend," Schumer said.

The debate has begun to shift toward a "skinny repeal" bill, which would repeal certain aspects of the ACA. If passed, it could lead to the House and Senate working together to compromise on one final bill.

The debate began earlier Tuesday, and the Senate has 20 hours of legislative time to debate, and about 10 have been used in the first two days. The time's split equally between Democrats and Republicans. Once that concludes, the Senate will then go into a "vote-a-rama" in which an unlimited number of amendments can be proposed to bed added onto the bill.

We'll be updating this post as the debate continues.

The plan, introduced as an amendment to the House bill by Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, is titled the "Expanded & Improved Medicare For All Act."

The amendment would set up a universal healthcare system in which all Americans would be covered through Medicare, the federal government's health program that currently covers all adults who are at least 65 years old.

But the vote, which is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, isn't expected to pass. Daines doesn't even support it. The intention is to try to expose which senators would vote in favor of a single-payer system.



