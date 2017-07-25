Politics :  LIVE: Senate starts on the final path to a vote on their Obamacare repeal

The Senate bill is heading into 20 hours of debate. Here's what to expect.
The Senate voted on Tuesday to open debate on their plan to overhaul the US healthcare system.
Exactly which healthcare bill they'll be voting on is still very much up in the air.
Among the options are:
1) The Senate's plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the law better known as Obamacare.
2) A plan to strictly repeal Obamacare.
3) The House of Representative's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Now that the motion to proceed has passed, here's a rough outline of how the process after the motion to proceed passes.
We'll be updating this post as the debate continues.
"We had two Republicans that went against us, which is very sad, I think, very very said, for them," Trump said in a press conference. "But I'm very, very happy with the result."
The Senate is currently reading through the ORRA, the straight repeal bill. It is nearly identical to the bill that was vetoed by President Barack Obama in 2015. The bill would repeal all the provisions put in place by the ACA, including key taxes, the Medicaid expansion some states opted into and getting rid of mandates for employers and individuals to provide and have insurance.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, 17 million fewer Americans would have health insurance in 2018, a number that would grow to 32 million by 2026. By 2026, health insurance premiums are expected to double. Cuts to Medicaid would hit $842 billion by 2026.
Protesters in the Senate gallery briefly interrupted the reading of the ORRA.
McCain, who is recovering from brain surgery, was recently diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. McCain said in his speech that he will not vote for the bill as it is today. He pushed for the bill to have input from both parties.
"What do we have to lose to try and work together to find those solutions?" McCain said in a speech Tuesday.
McCain said he'll stay in DC for a few days before returning to Arizona for treatment.
A procedural vote to begin debate on the House's healthcare bill passed Tuesday afternoon by narrow by a count of 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence serving as the tiebreaking vote.
Every Democrat voted against the motion, along with Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.