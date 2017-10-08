Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Leaked emails show International Criminal Court tried to get help from Angelina Jolie and George Clooney

Politics Leaked emails show International Criminal Court tried to get help from Angelina Jolie and George Clooney

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was allegedly asked to take part in a "honeytrap" dinner to capture Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony.

George Clooney and Angelina Jolie. play

George Clooney and Angelina Jolie.

(Reuters/Mark Blinch/Brendan McDermid)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

LONDON — Leaked emails from the International Criminal Court (ICC) allegedly show that Hollywood superstars Angelina Jolie and George Clooney were asked to help capture or spy on African warlords and dictators.

Britain's Sunday Times has seen a cache of leaked emails from the ICC that include correspondence between former ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo and Jolie and Clooney. Moreno Ocampo also emailed actor Sean Penn, as well as the wife of eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

The emails allegedly show:

  • Moreno Ocampo emailed Jolie to ask her to take part in a "honeytrap" dinner to capture Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, whose use of child soldiers was highlighted by a viral campaign in 2012. Moreno Ocampo wrote that Jolie "has the idea to invite Kony to dinner and then arrest him," and said Jolie's husband at the time, Brad Pitt, may accompany her to the Central African Republic.
  • Clooney cofounded a project in 2010 using commercial satellites to fly over South Sudan and gathering evidence of war crimes. Moreno Ocampo emailed Clooney "asking for help investigating atrocities committed by Colonel Muammar Gadaffi’s regime in Libya during the 2011 civil war," the Sunday Times reported. Clooney responded that his satellites were not powerful enough.
  • Moreno Ocampo invited Sean Penn to a UN Security meeting on Sudan and made plans to meet at a hotel in New York.

Penn, Jolie, and Clooney are all vocal on global political issues and are regularly involved in charity work. Jolie is also a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The ploy involving Jolie and Kony appears to have amounted to nothing.

Moreno Ocampo told the Sunday Times he had been "the focus of a cyber-attack" and said "a criminal investigation is in process."

Read the full Sunday Times stories here and here.

Top 3

1 Politics Leaked emails show International Criminal Court tried to get...bullet
2 Politics Mueller's next move, the Steele dossier, and an NSA hack —...bullet
3 Politics Trump says 'only one thing will work' to solve the North...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Vice President Mike Pence before an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers.
Sports Mike Pence leaves Indianapolis Colts game after players kneel during national anthem
donald trump john kelly
Politics Trump on chief of staff John Kelly: He'll be here for the next 7 years
null
Politics Harvey Weinstein became a major player in Democratic politics — here's the wide net of people he has given money to
null
Politics Top Republican senator blasts Trump: 'It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center'