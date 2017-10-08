Politics :  Leaked emails show International Criminal Court tried to get help from Angelina Jolie and George Clooney

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was allegedly asked to take part in a "honeytrap" dinner to capture Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony.
LONDON — Leaked emails from the International Criminal Court (ICC) allegedly show that Hollywood superstars Angelina Jolie and George Clooney were asked to help capture or spy on African warlords and dictators.
Britain's Sunday Times has seen a cache of leaked emails from the ICC that include correspondence between former ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo and Jolie and Clooney. Moreno Ocampo also emailed actor Sean Penn, as well as the wife of eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.
The emails allegedly show:
Penn, Jolie, and Clooney are all vocal on global political issues and are regularly involved in charity work. Jolie is also a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The ploy involving Jolie and Kony appears to have amounted to nothing.
Moreno Ocampo told the Sunday Times he had been "the focus of a cyber-attack" and said "a criminal investigation is in process."