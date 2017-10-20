Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Labour MP Clive Lewis apologises for telling man to 'get on your knees b----"

Clive Lewis filmed telling a man to "get on your knees b----," at a fringe event at the Labour Party conference in Brighton.

  • Labour MP apologises after video emerges of him at a Labour conference event telling an unseen audience member to "get on your knees b----."
  • Senior Labour MPs criticise Lewis for "unacceptable" and "offensive" language.
  • Attendees at the event say Lewis was speaking to a man in the audience.
  • Labour spokesperson says Lewis's comments "fall far short of the standard expected of Labour MPs."


LONDON — Labour MP Clive Lewis has apologised for using "offensive" language after footage emerged of him telling an audience member at an event to "get on your knees b----."

The MP for Norwich South made the remarks at a Momentum event on the fringe of the Labour Party conference in Brighton last month.

Lewis said on Friday: "I apologise unreservedly for the language I used at an event in Brighton last month. It was offensive and unacceptable."

A spokesperson for Labour said: "The Labour Party condemns the language used by Clive Lewis. It was completely unacceptable and falls far short of the standard expected of Labour MPs."

In the video, Lewis makes the comment to an unseen audience member. Former Labour deputy leader Harriet Harman tweeted "Inexplicable. Inexcusable. Dismayed."

A series of other Labour MPs joined in the criticism.

However, attendees at the event say that Lewis was speaking to a man in the audience. Guardian columnist Dawn Foster, who was on stage at the event tweeted:

