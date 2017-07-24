Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  KUSHNER SPEAKS: 'I did not collude'

Politics KUSHNER SPEAKS: 'I did not collude'

  • Published:

'I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government.'

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks at the opening session of the White House meeting with technology Chief Executive Officers to mark "technology week," Monday, June 19, 2017, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. play

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks at the opening session of the White House meeting with technology Chief Executive Officers to mark "technology week," Monday, June 19, 2017, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jared Kushner has released details of his interactions with Russians over the past two years, confirming four contacts with Russians during Donald Trump's presidential campaign or after the election.

Kushner is a senior White House advisor and Trump's son-in-law. He released the 11-page statement before an interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday.

"I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government," Kushner said. "I had no improper contacts."

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar sands...bullet
2 Politics Jeb Bush calls out Republicans who criticized Obama over...bullet
3 Politics Here are the 5 most and least popular governors in America,...bullet

Politics

null
Politics Trump goes off on Republicans for failing to 'protect' him over 'phony Russian Witch Hunt' in tweetstorm
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway spars with CNN's Brian Stelter.
Politics 'What constitutional crisis are we facing right now?': Kellyanne Conway spars with Brian Stelter in heated interview on Russia's election interference
Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon, April 11, 2017.
Politics Mattis on ISIS leader Baghdadi: 'Until I see his body, I am going to assume he is alive'
kellyanne conway brian stelter
Politics Kellyanne Conway says the Trump-Russia investigation is 'not a big story' in contentious, meandering CNN interview