Politics :  KUSHNER SPEAKS: 'I did not collude'

Jared Kushner has released details of his interactions with Russians over the past two years, confirming four contacts with Russians during Donald Trump's presidential campaign or after the election.

Kushner is a senior White House advisor and Trump's son-in-law. He released the 11-page statement before an interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday.

"I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government," Kushner said. "I had no improper contacts."