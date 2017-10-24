Politics :  Kid Rock on possible Senate run: 'F--- no I'm not running for Senate, are you f---ing kidding me?'

Kid Rock was asked if he will run for Senate in Michigan next year.

He said "f--- no."

A July poll showed that he would be locked in a close race with incumbent Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.



Kid Rock has officially ruled out a run for Senate in Michigan next year.

Speaking to radio shock jock Howard Stern on Tuesday, Robert Ritchie, also known by his stage name Kid Rock, sought to dispel rumors that he would jump into the 2018 race to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

"F--- no I'm not running for Senate, are you f---ing kidding me?" he told Stern. "Who couldn't figure that out?"

Kid Rock, a prominent Michigan Republican who visited President Donald Trump at the White House in April, fuell\ed speculation earlier this year that he may run.

A July poll showed him in a virtual dead heat with Stabenow, a longtime Michigan senator. The same poll showed him with a substantial lead in Michigan's GOP primary.