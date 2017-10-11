Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Kellyanne Conway blasts Hillary Clinton over slow condemnation of Harvey Weinstein

Politics Kellyanne Conway blasts Hillary Clinton over slow condemnation of Harvey Weinstein

  Published:

The White House counselor took issue with Clinton's tweets following the Las Vegas shooting as well.

(Pool/Getty Images)
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to blast Hillary Clinton over her slow pace to condemn Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuses.

"It took Hillary abt 5 minutes to blame NRA for madman's rampage, but 5 days to sorta-kinda blame Harvey Weinstein 4 his sexually assaults," Conway wrote on Twitter.

Her tweet came after Clinton issued a statement addressing Weinstein, a longtime donor to the Clintons and other prominent Democrats.

"I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein," Clinton said. "The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."

The Weinstein revelations have been dominating the news cycle since a Thursday report from the New York Times.

After the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Clinton called for Americans to stand up to the National Rifle Association.

"Our grief isn’t enough," Clinton wrote on Twitter the morning after the shooting. "We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again."

