Politics :  John McCain says he's heading back to Washington to work on health care bill after cancer diagnosis

John McCain announced he is returning to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, nearly a week after his office announced he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

"Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate [Tuesday] to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," a statement from McCain's office read.

The news comes less than a week after it was announced that McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer, following a procedure to remove a blood clot from an eye.

"I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support - unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!" McCain said in a tweet Thursday.

On Monday evening, McCain tweeted, "Look forward to returning to Senate tomorrow to continue work on health care reform, defense bill & Russia sanctions."

Senate Republicans have been clamoring to get a health care bill over the finish line after the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) failed before it reached a vote last week.

President Donald Trump has pushed his party to come up with a plan — at one point suggesting lawmakers should skip their scheduled summer recess until they pass a bill.