Politics :  John McCain has brain cancer, is expected to undergo treatment

Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, the Arizona lawmaker's office announced on Wednesday.

"On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot," the statement read.

McCain and his family are reviewing treatment options, which could include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

Before the tumor was discovered, the senator's office had suggested the blood-clot procedure might keep the senator off the job for a week, but the cancer diagnosis and forthcoming treatment could sideline McCain indefinitely.

The American Brain Tumor Association notes that Glioblastomas are "usually highly malignant," and that "the cells reproduce quickly and they are supported by a large network of blood vessels."

McCain's office said the senator was recovering his blood-clot surgery "amazingly well." His doctors said the senator's underlying health is "excellent."

McCain, 80, a former presidential candidate and six-term Republican senator, is also a decorated Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 1/2 years.

In a statement on Twitter, McCain's daughter, Meghan, said: "My love for my father is boundless and like any daughter I cannot and do not wish to be in a world without him. I have faith that those days remain far away."

President Donald Trump issued this statement Tuesday night: "Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called McCain "a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country" in a statement Wednesday night. "He has never shied from a fight and I know he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life."

Here's the full statement from McCain's office: