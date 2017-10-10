Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  John Kelly reportedly has a strategy to stop Trump from soliciting advice from random people at Mar-a-Lago

With the relationship between Trump and John Kelly being reportedly "irreparable," Kelly has come up with a plan to control who Trump talks to at Mar-a-Lago.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has butted heads with his boss Donald Trump, and has struggled to contain him

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump's chief of staff reportedly has a strategy to keep Trump from seeking advice from random people at his Florida estate — trying to keep him away from the dining room.

Trump has been known to casually turn to friends and family before deciding on far-reaching policy measures.

He did just that at Mar-a-Lago in February after North Korea conducted a missile test — the president, several advisors, and visting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gathered around laptops and sensitive national security documents on a terrace as guests and waiters wandered past. One even posted photos of the event on Facebook.

Kelly's latest plan is reportedly very simple — to keep Trump out of the Mar-a-Lago dining room where the majority of the guests will be, as sources who were briefed on Kelly's plan told Vanity Fair. But getting Trump to listen to Kelly has historically not been an easy task, as the two have clashed over the last several months.

And Kelly seems to have his work cut out for him.

Vanity Fair and Politico have reported that Trump's staffers have recently been spending a lot of time trying to temper his erratic behavior on a daily basis.

Ever since July, Kelly has been tasked with micromanaging an unstable White House. Instead of abetting his actions as previous staffers reportedly had, Kelly's staff tries to stop Trump from taking actions based on whims, fits of rage, or advice he heard on Fox News.

"You either had to just convince him something better was his idea or ignore what he said to do and hoped he forgot about it the next day," former Trump Organization executive Barbara Res told Politico.

