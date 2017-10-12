Politics :  John Kelly addresses viral photos of him looking dismayed during Trump speeches, says he was just 'thinking hard'

At the White House press briefing on Thursday, Kelly took to the podium for the first time since taking on the job as Trump's right hand man. When asked about his management style, Kelly joked that implementing organization puts "a smile on my face."

"Although, you guys with the cameras always catch me when I'm thinking hard and it looks like I'm frustrated and mad," Kelly added.

Kelly has often been pictured looking overwhelmed and upset while Trump delivers sometimes controversial statements.

But White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Fox News last month that Kelly was probably just a little tired.

"I would certainly not read anything into that picture anymore than probably, just like the rest of us, we're tired trying to keep up with this president who's working hard every day trying to help America," she said.

Photos of Kelly looking distraught went viral after Trump's notorious press conference at Trump Tower following the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia and after Trump's speech to the United Nations last month.