Politics :  JFK airport terminal evacuated after water main breaks and floods baggage claim

JFK airport terminal evacuated after water main breaks and floods baggage claim

JFK airport terminal evacuated after water main breaks and floods baggage claim

  • Published:

It's the latest round of bad news for JFK travelers, many of whom have been stranded at the airport since a winter storm hit the region.

JFK flooded play

JFK flooded

(Twitter/Reuven Fenton)
  • A water main broke in a JFK International Airport terminal on Sunday, flooding a baggage claim area.
  • The terminal was evacuated, but the cause of the water main breaking has not yet been identified.
  • The flooding inconvenienced travellers who have been stranded at the airport since a brutal winter storm canceled and delayed flights.


A water main broke in a JFK International Airport terminal on Sunday, flooding a baggage claim area, according to CNN, adding to travelers' misfortunes at the airport this week.

The water main broke about 1:30 p.m. in Terminal 4, which was later evacuated and had to be shutdown to international flights, according to the airport and CNN.

A number of videos of water flowing from ceilings, down walls and about three of inches of water on the ground have since been posted to social media.

A JFK spokesperson told Business Insider that a frozen pipe caused the main to break, and that about three to four inches of water are on the ground.

The flooding has caused further delays and cancellations at JFK as New York City recovers from the "bomb cyclone" that hit the northeast last Thursday. Thousands of flights were cancelled because of the winter storm, leaving many travellers stranded at the airport for days.

Two planes also collided on JFK's tarmac on Saturday, according to NBC News 4 New York.

"They got to get their act together," one passenger told NBC.

