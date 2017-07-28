Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Jeff Sessions: Trump's criticism 'hurtful' but 'he wants all of us to do our job'

Politics Jeff Sessions: Trump's criticism 'hurtful' but 'he wants all of us to do our job'

  • Published:

"And he has had a lot of criticism ..."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions. play

Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called President Donald Trump's weeklong rant against him 'hurtful,' but qualified his remark by noting that Trump's job entitled him to do so.

Sessions addressed Trump's attack in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Thursday night.

"Well ... it's kind of hurtful but the President of the United States is a strong leader," Sessions said. "He is determined to move this country in the direction that he believes it needs to go to make it great again."

"And he has had a lot of criticism and he's steadfast determined to get his job done and he wants all of us to do our job and that's what I intend to do," Sessions continued.

Sessions has been a frequent target of Trump's scorn in recent days, following an interview with The New York Times last week in which the president expressed disappointment that Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation. Trump then launched into a multiday campaign against Sessions on Twitter, where he referred to Sessions as "beleaguered" and criticized his decisions at the Justice Department.

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers," Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump declined to speculate on the future of Sessions' position as the nation's top law-enforcement official during a Tuesday news conference.

"I'm very disappointed with the attorney general, but we will see what happens," Trump said. "Time will tell. Time will tell."

Top 3

1 Politics Kristin Beck, transgender Navy SEAL hero: 'Let's meet face to...bullet
2 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar...bullet
3 Politics The race to replace Nigeria’s ailing president is well and...bullet

Politics

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.
Politics Scaramucci says he wants to 'f-----g kill all the leakers' during unhinged phone call
Donald Trump.
Politics Top Democratic senator: There is an 'executive back door' Trump could use to lift Russia sanctions
Anthony Scaramucci.
Politics 'They'll all be fired by me': Scaramucci is hinting at a massive White House purge — and 'paranoid schizophrenic' Priebus is at the top of the list
FILE PHOTO - Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Co-Managing Partner at SkyBridge Capital, speaks during the opening remarks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian/File Photo
Politics White House comms director Scaramucci: 'I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own c--k'