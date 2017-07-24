Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Jared Kushner says he got his assistant to fake a call to get out of Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer

Politics Jared Kushner says he got his assistant to fake a call to get out of Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer

  • Published:

Kushner writes he "quickly determined that my time was not well-spent at this meeting" and "the meeting was a waste of our time."

Eric Trump, his wife Yana Yunaska, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr, (L-R) wait for Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump to arrive for an event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 20, 2016. play

Eric Trump, his wife Yana Yunaska, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr, (L-R) wait for Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump to arrive for an event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 20, 2016.

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jared Kushner said in a statement released on Monday that he asked his assistant to fake a phone call so he could leave a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya last June at Trump Tower.

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, released the 11-page statement detailing his contacts with Russians during Trump's presidential campaign or after the election ahead of his closed-door appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday.

Trump Jr. invited Kushner, as well as the Trump campaign chairman at the time, Paul Manafort, to the June 2016 meeting with Veselnitskaya and Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin.

A series of emails released by Trump Jr. shows the email subject line was "Russia - Clinton - private and confidential," and the attendees were promised incriminating information about Hillary Clinton. Veselnitskaya did leave documents in Trump Jr.'s office, according to Akhmetshin. But it is unclear what information they contained.

In his statement, Kushner described the email thread as "a long back and forth that I did not read at the time" and claims he did not recall the meeting until recently.

"I quickly determined that my time was not well-spent at this meeting," Kushner wrote, "and that the meeting was a waste of our time." Searching for "aolite way to leave and get back to my work," Kushner said he wrote his assistant an email roughly 10 minutes into the meeting: "Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting."

Veselnitskaya, speaking to NBC News earlier this month, said Kushner was only in the meeting "for probably the first seven to 10 minutes." She said he then left the room and did not return to the meeting.

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar sands...bullet
2 Politics Jeb Bush calls out Republicans who criticized Obama over...bullet
3 Politics Here are the 5 most and least popular governors in America,...bullet

Politics

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks at the opening session of the White House meeting with technology Chief Executive Officers to mark "technology week," Monday, June 19, 2017, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington.
Politics KUSHNER SPEAKS: 'I did not collude'
Some Nigerians have called for similar visited to be facilitated for members of the opposition party since President Buhari is the leader of Nigeria not only his party.
Politics Mixed reactions greet President Buhari's first photo after two months of disappearance from the public
null
Politics Trump goes off on Republicans for failing to 'protect' him over 'phony Russian Witch Hunt' in tweetstorm
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway spars with CNN's Brian Stelter.
Politics 'What constitutional crisis are we facing right now?': Kellyanne Conway spars with Brian Stelter in heated interview on Russia's election interference