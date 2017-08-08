Politics :  Jake Tapper blasts Kayleigh McEnany's surreal pro-Trump video: 'It's not real, and it's not news'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper admonished Kayleigh McEnany on Monday for her role in a pro-Donald Trump video posted to the president's Facebook page.

The video, published on Sunday, is presented as a news segment featuring stories that are flattering to Trump. McEnany, who anchored the segment, referred to it as "the real news." It has drawn comparisons to state-run propaganda seen in countries such as Russia and North Korea.

"Imperically, there's nothing journalistic about a political organization that exists to support a politician cheering on that politician," Tapper said. "It's not real, and it's not news, and it's definitely not real news."

At one point in the video, McEnany credits Trump with creating "more than 1 million jobs" — a characterization Tapper objected to.

"That's interesting language," Tapper said. "She claimed that President Trump himself has created more than 1 million jobs. Not business owners, not Congress, not Wall Street, not investors, not hardworking small businessmen and women — President Trump created those jobs. That's their idea of real news."

The video was part of a weekly series funded by Trump's re-election campaign. It was published a day after McEnany left her job as a CNN commentator.

On Monday, McEnany was named spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee.

Watch the CNN segment below: