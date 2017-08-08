Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Jake Tapper blasts Kayleigh McEnany's surreal pro-Trump video: 'It's not real, and it's not news'

Politics Jake Tapper blasts Kayleigh McEnany's surreal pro-Trump video: 'It's not real, and it's not news'

  • Published:

The video, published to Trump's Facebook page, has drawn comparisons to state-run propaganda in Russia and North Korea.

null play

null

(Twitter/CNN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

CNN anchor Jake Tapper admonished Kayleigh McEnany on Monday for her role in a pro-Donald Trump video posted to the president's Facebook page.

The video, published on Sunday, is presented as a news segment featuring stories that are flattering to Trump. McEnany, who anchored the segment, referred to it as "the real news." It has drawn comparisons to state-run propaganda seen in countries such as Russia and North Korea.

"Imperically, there's nothing journalistic about a political organization that exists to support a politician cheering on that politician," Tapper said. "It's not real, and it's not news, and it's definitely not real news."

At one point in the video, McEnany credits Trump with creating "more than 1 million jobs" — a characterization Tapper objected to.

"That's interesting language," Tapper said. "She claimed that President Trump himself has created more than 1 million jobs. Not business owners, not Congress, not Wall Street, not investors, not hardworking small businessmen and women — President Trump created those jobs. That's their idea of real news."

The video was part of a weekly series funded by Trump's re-election campaign. It was published a day after McEnany left her job as a CNN commentator.

On Monday, McEnany was named spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee.

Watch the CNN segment below:

Top 3

1 Politics Kellyanne Conway makes mind-blowing pivot to Benghazi when...bullet
2 Politics Hiroshima: The moment the US deployed the most powerful...bullet
3 Politics Sir Vince Cable: Older people who voted for Brexit have...bullet

Politics

Kayleigh McEnany‏ watches the results roll in with her "good friend" Jeffrey Lord at CNN on Election Night.
Politics Meet Kayleigh McEnany, the 29-year-old who left CNN to make controversial, pro-Trump videos as an RNC spokeswoman
Donald Trump
Politics Trump escalates attacks on Democratic senator: He 'should take a nice long vacation in Vietnam'
Eric Bolling at Trump Tower in November.
Politics Eric Bolling responds to sexual harassment allegations and Fox News suspension
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile in an undated photo released by the Korean Central News Agency.
Politics The US pulled off a big win getting China to agree to sanctions on North Korea — but the nuke program won't stop