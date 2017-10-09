Politics :  Ivanka Trump's real name isn't actually Ivanka

First daughter Ivanka Trump's real name isn't actually Ivanka.

In fact, the daughter of President Trump's first name is "Ivana," just like her mother.

"Ivanka" is a nickname for Ivana, similar to how a child named Robert would be called Bobby or Daniel would be called Danny. Or, you could think of it like the television show "Gilmore Girls," in which Lorelai Gilmore names her daughter Lorelai, but calls her Rory.

With Donald Jr. named after his father, it makes sense that Ivanka's mother would also want to pass her name on to the next generation.

In 2010, Ivanka explained her name's backstory on Twitter: