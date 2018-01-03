Politics :  Ivanka Trump reportedly makes fun of her father's elaborate comb-over to her friends

Ivanka Trump reportedly tells her friends how her father uses "Just for Men" hair dye and combs his hair over "an absolutely clean pate" and sweeps it back.
President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka makes fun of her father's infamous comb-over to her friends, according to an upcoming book on Trump's first days in the White House.
Trump's unique, forward-sweeping hairstyle has long been an object of derision and speculation, prompting theories that he uses hair plugs, a toupee, or even a $60,000 weave.
But according to Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," an excerpt of which was published in New York Magazine on Wednesday, Trump received a scalp-reduction surgery and uses an elaborate combing method to achieve the folded look:
"An absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray."
Ivanka Trump reportedly tells friends that the orange-blond color comes from a dye product called Just for Men, which can be shampooed or combed in to mask gray hair.
The dye makes the hair darker the longer it's left in — about five minutes, according to the product's website — but Trump's impatience results in the unusual orange-y tone, according to Wolff's account.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called the book "trashy tabloid fiction," saying it "is filled with false and misleading accounts."