Politics :  Ivanka Trump replaces her father and takes his seat among world leaders at G-20 Summit

Ivanka Trump sat in as a replacement for President Trump at a G-20 Summit working session — putting the first daughter alongside heads of state such as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Typically a government minister would stand in for a head of state if they were unable to attend such an event, the Washington Post reported.

However, Russia's summit representative tweeted that when President Trump was out of the room for bilateral meetings, the first daughter sat in a replacement.

In the photo, Ivanka sat next to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May on her left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her right.

A representative for Ivanka Trump told the Washington Post that she had "briefly joined the main table when the President had to step out" of the working session on "Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health."

The first daughter, who serves as an official unpaid advisor to the president, has also participated in other events at the summit.

On Thursday, she and her husband, presidential advisor Jared Kushner, attended a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel alongside President Trump, according to the Post. And, also on Saturday, Ivanka and the president participated in the launch of a World Bank fund for female entrepreneurs.