Politics :  Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly agreed that if either ran for president, it would be Ivanka

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, made a deal that if the opportunity came for either of them to run for president, it would be Ivanka, according to "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," a new book about the early days of the Trump administration by journalist Michael Wolff.

"Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she'd be the one to run for president," Wolff wrote in an excerpt published in New York Magazine on Wednesday. "The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump."

Ivanka and Kushner, both top White House advisers who helped steer President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, were reportedly advised not to take on official roles in the White House by "almost everyone they knew," Wolff wrote. But the two decided to turn their businesses over to trusts run by family members and move their lives to Washington, where they have played key roles in the administration.

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist who has been openly critical of both Ivanka and Kushner, was shocked when he was told of the couple's reported agreement, according to Wolff.

"They didn't say that?" Bannon said. "Stop. Oh, come on. They didn't actually say that? Please don't tell me that. Oh my God."

Wolff's full book will be released on January 9.