Politics :  It takes 2 days for the US Navy to get its oldest deployable warship out to sea — watch how it happens

The US Department of Defense released footage showing the USS Blue Ridge command ship leaving dry dock in Yokosuka, Japan.

Dry dock is an area where water can be drained so as to allow maintenance, construction, and cleaning of a ship or other water vessel.

The USS Blue Ridge is the lead ship of her class and the oldest deployable warship in the US Navy.

Assigned to the United States Seventh Fleet based in Yokosuka, Japan, the Blue Ridge is one of the US Navy's two command ships.

When the US Navy's ships are in port and undergoing maintenance, they are put in dry dock — a narrow basin that a ship can sail into and then have all of the water in it drained. This enables workers to access the ships underside, and enable stability during construction and upgrading operations.

See the time-lapse video here: