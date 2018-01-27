Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  It seems like White House officials have made a habit of controlling Trump through threats of resignation

Politics It seems like White House officials have made a habit of controlling Trump through threats of resignation

  • Published: , Refreshed:

White House counsel Don McGahn reportedly threatened to quit if President Donald Trump fired Mueller. He's the latest Trump administration member to do so.

Donald Trump. play

Donald Trump.

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
  • White House counsel Don McGahn reportedly threatened to quit if President Donald Trump fired special counsel Robert Mueller.
  • He's the latest member of the Trump administration to threaten resignation.
  • Here's who else has made similar threats.


When President Donald Trump reportedly ordered the firing of the special counsel Robert Mueller, White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit. Trump eventually backed off and Mueller stayed on the job.

McGahn is the latest member of the White House to threaten to quit over a move he believed would be disastrous for the president. Other officials have done the same, apparently as a way to convince Trump to back down on certain decisions they deem catastrophic.

"I think Trump acts on his instincts — as a businessman you just fire people who aren't loyal or give you issues," a source close to the White House told BuzzFeed News. "I think when Kelly and legal counsel explain to him how bad this would play out and harm his presidency, he yields."

Here's everyone who has reportedly threatened to quit:

John Kelly

White House chief of staff John Kelly during a press briefing. play

White House chief of staff John Kelly during a press briefing.

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

After Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May, chief of staff John Kelly reportedly threatened to resign. Comey and Kelly reportedly had a professional relationship and a "deep mutual respect" for each other.

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Kelly often threatened to quit as leverage over Trump to get him to follow orders. It was one of the few weapons Kelly had in his arsenal, a presidential adviser told The Times.

Kelly has repeatedly denied any intention to quit.

"Although I read it all the time, pretty consistently, I'm not quitting today," he said as rumors swirled that he was itching to leave the White House.



Christopher Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray. play

FBI Director Christopher Wray.

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom Trump selected to replace James Comey, reportedly threatened to resign after being pressured by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Trump had previously expressed disapproval of McCabe and suggested that he was biased against him.

"Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife!" Trump tweeted in July, referring to the FBI's investigation into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Trump's attacks on McCabe didn't end there. In a subsequent tweet, he called the former acting director a "Comey friend" who should've been replaced.



Rex Tillerson

Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. play

Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Following Trump's controversial speech to the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) in July, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was close to resigning from his post, NBC reported at the time.

Tillerson had reportedly become incensed because Trump injected politics into what many thought should have been a neutral speech to young Boy Scouts. Tillerson was the national president of the BSA from 2010 to 2012.

Trump's speech came just days after Tillerson reportedly called Trump "a moron" during a meeting with administration officials. He has consistently denied the report.



Gary Cohn

Gary Cohn play

Gary Cohn

(Jim Young/Reuters)

Gary Cohn, the director of the White House Economic Council, came close to resigning in the wake of Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last summer.

Outrage among Democrats and Republicans ensued after Trump blamed "both sides" for the violence that took place during a neo-Nazi rally. Many interpreted his comments as an attempt to equate the leftist protestors with white supremacists.

"I have come under enormous pressure both to resign and to remain in my current position," Cohn admitted at the time, before explaining why he chose to stay.

He also went so far as to draft a resignation letter.

Cohn, who is Jewish, said that the president must do better "in consistently and unequivocally condemning" groups like the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists.



Top 3

1 Politics 5 major sins of President Buhari according to Obasanjo's...bullet
2 Politics This is what happened to all Nigerian leaders Obasanjo had...bullet
3 Politics Trump just doubled down on a big change to Israel policy...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

One of two bodies is removed from the home of billionaire founder of Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc., Barry Sherman and his wife Honey, who were found dead under circumstances that police described as "suspicious" in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Politics More clues about the mysterious deaths of a Toronto billionaire couple have emerged
Donald Trump and Steve Wynn
Politics Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn was just accused of widespread sexual misconduct — here are the major politicians and groups he helped fund
A US Marine Corps sniper team searches for targets in the Khe Sanh Valley
Politics 50 years ago, US troops bunkered down for the Vietnam War's most infamous siege — here's how the Battle of Khe Sanh unfolded
tom brady super bowl
Sports The Federal Reserve branches in Boston and Philadelphia battled with each other on Twitter about the Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl