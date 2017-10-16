Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Internet lights up as Trump locks arms with Mitch McConnell after their impromptu press conference

President Donald Trump steadied Senate Majority Leader McConnell after a joint press conference by holding his hand, much to the Internet's delight.

President Donald Trump saved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from an apparent fall by locking arms with him following a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday, and the internet loved it.

As the president and veteran senator finished a joint press conference on tax reform, party unity, and how "outstanding" their relationship is, McConnell appeared to narrowly avoid a tumble before Trump steadied him in a tender moment between the two.

Twitter users and journalists latched onto the event minutes after the press conference ended, with many expressing disbelief at the two embattled leaders holding hands:

Watch video of the moment below:

