Politics :  Inside the ritzy London wine bar where George Papadopoulos reportedly got drunk and unknowingly kicked off the Russia investigation

A New York Times investigation revealed that the FBI probe into whether President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to meddle in the 2016 election started at a London wine bar in May 2016.

George Papadopoulos, a foreign-policy adviser on the Trump's campaign, told an Australian diplomat that Russia had "dirt" on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a night of "heavy drinking" in May 2016, according to the Times.

That diplomat later passed along that information to Australian intelligence officials, who told their American counterparts. By July 2016, the FBI officially launched its investigation.

See inside The Kensington Wine Rooms where Papadopoulos' fateful night reportedly took place:

Kensington Wine Rooms is located just south of the trendy Notting Hill neighborhood in London. The building used to be a pub.

It opened in April 2009 and celebrates "all that’s enjoyable around wine: good food, good friends, good conversation."

The major draw seems to be their Enomatic wine dispenser system, which allows patrons to sample multiple wines or choose their wine by the glass.

You get a pre-paid card to scan on the machine, and it dispenses the wine. There are 150 different kinds of wine, and 40 of them are served by the glass.

Prices range from £5 for a small glass to £68.5 for a large glass of "Super Tuscan" red wine. Bottles are between £27 and £274.

If you really like a bottle, you can buy one to take home at the wine shop.

There's seating for about 40 people at the bar, where patrons can order tapas-style snacks from the bar plates menu.

The bar menu features snacks including cured meats, foie gras, arancini, croquetas, and a selection of cheeses. Prices range from £3.5 to £15 per item.

The restaurant has seats for 36 people, with rich wood tables, deep leather chairs, and exposed brick giving off a decadent vibe.

They serve dinner, lunch during the week, and brunch on the weekends. Two poached eggs on sourdough toast with hollandaise sauce is £6, and adding avocado, pancetta or salmon is £8 extra.

The main courses on the dinner menu feature three steak options, with the filet going for £27. The "rump of lamb" for £18 looks particularly tasty. It comes with gratin dauphinoise (a type of French potatoes au gratin), spinach, and mint jus.

Kensington has a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars on Yelp, 4 out of 5 stars on TripAdvisor, and an 8.9 out of 10 rating on Foursquare.

Many reviews say the staff are friendly and helpful with suggesting wines but that the portions are small and overpriced. Some users noted the prices were worth it for a nice night out.

Overall, it looks like a ritzy place.

The establishment seems delighted to be featured as Papadopoulos' meeting spot. "Proud to feature as the 'upscale London bar'!" said a tweet sent from the bar's official account.

The Kensington Wine Rooms: now a piece of history.