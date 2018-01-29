Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Inside Mar-a-Lago, Trump's exclusive club that the public doesn't get to see

Politics Inside Mar-a-Lago, Trump's exclusive club that the public doesn't get to see

  • Published:

President Donald Trump's "winter White House" is by no means a private residence. It's open to anyone — as long as they can pay the price.

The Trumps attend an event at Mar-a-Largo Club on January 4, 2015. play

The Trumps attend an event at Mar-a-Largo Club on January 4, 2015.

(Gustavo Caballero/Stringer via Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When President Donald Trump and his family aren't on foreign trips, at home, or golfing in Bedminster, New Jersey, they're likely at the Mar-a-Lago Club, the seaside resort he calls "the winter White House."

The Palm Beach resort, which was built in the early 20th century and is Florida's second largest mansion, serves as the first family's weekend getaway, and the president has used it on multiple occasions to host important dignitaries.

But first and foremost, Mar-a-Lago is a place of lavish luxury. With its countless ornately decorated rooms and halls, it is a place that is built to impress.

Here's a look inside the complex, and what it takes to become a member:

The Mar-a-Lago Club is a 20-acre estate with 128 rooms. The heiress to Post Cereal built it in 1927. It spans the entire width of the island Palm Beach is located on, stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intercoastal Waterway.

That's why its name means "sea to lake" in Spanish. play

That's why its name means "sea to lake" in Spanish.

(John Raedle/Getty Images)

Source: Town and Country Magazine



Trump bought the estate and all of its antique furniture in 1985 for a combined total of $8 million.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump photographed during their wedding ceremony at the Mar-a-Lago on November 12, 2005. play

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump photographed during their wedding ceremony at the Mar-a-Lago on November 12, 2005.

((Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images))

Source: Town and Country Magazine



Today, it serves as the Trump family's playground, but is also open to people who purchase a membership at the club. Back in the 1990s, memberships cost $50,000, but they soared to $200,000 for the final spots after Trump's election.

Trump at the Mar-a-Largo Club. play

Trump at the Mar-a-Largo Club.

(Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Source: Palm Beach Daily News



Members also have to pay a $14,000 annual fee, with a $2,000 dining minimum.

Guest gather for a New Year's Eve gala hosted by President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. play

Guest gather for a New Year's Eve gala hosted by President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


Members can access the club's pools, beaches, dining halls, and private rooms. They can also rent out the resort for events like weddings, bar mitzvahs, and charity galas.

Members can access the club's pools, beaches, dining halls, and private rooms. They can also rent out the resort for events like weddings, bar mitzvahs, and charity galas. play

Members can access the club's pools, beaches, dining halls, and private rooms. They can also rent out the resort for events like weddings, bar mitzvahs, and charity galas.

(Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider)


Trump has also used it to host numerous campaign events and publicity events, like this one held in Mar-a-Lago's giant ballroom.

Trump has also used it to host numerous campaign events and publicity events, like this one held in Mar-a-Lago's giant ballroom. play

Trump has also used it to host numerous campaign events and publicity events, like this one held in Mar-a-Lago's giant ballroom.

(Getty/Win McNamee)


For most people though, access to the club stops at its gated entrance.

The gate to Mar-a-Lago play

The gate to Mar-a-Lago

(Alan Diaz/AP)


Those who do make it inside are treated to incredibly detailed portico into the main building that features neo-Gothic and Andalusian accents.

Trump stands next to the ornate entryway into Mar-a-Lago's living quarters play

Trump stands next to the ornate entryway into Mar-a-Lago's living quarters

(Evan Vucci/AP)


Once inside, ornate decor reminiscent of European palaces accompanies pricey antique furniture. The club's main living room features high ceilings and gold-plated designs over every wall.

Trump speaks with members of the armed forces on Thanksgiving 2017. play

Trump speaks with members of the armed forces on Thanksgiving 2017.

(Alex Brandon/AP)


Here, the president and first lady Melania Trump used the majestic library to make calls to children on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago. play

Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)


Not all of the rooms are so lavish. This interior room is where Trump gathered with his advisers to order the missile strikes in Syria in response to what the US said were President Bashar al-Assad's chemical attacks on his own people.

President Donald Trump gathers with his team to order Syria missile strikes on Apr. 7, 2017. play

President Donald Trump gathers with his team to order Syria missile strikes on Apr. 7, 2017.

(White House Press Secretary)

Source: Business Insider



Trump has also hosted world leaders at the resort, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. In February 2017, Trump got into a bit of hot water when he discussed national security details with Abe in full view of the public at the resort.

A photo Richard DeAgazio posted to his Facebook page. play

A photo Richard DeAgazio posted to his Facebook page.

(Screenshot/Facebook)

Source: Business Insider



Trump utilized Mar-a-Lago's luxurious interior to its full effect when Xi visited the complex. As usual at Mar-a-Lago, bouquets were everywhere.

Trump (center L) with Xi Jinping (center R), their wives, and aides. play

Trump (center L) with Xi Jinping (center R), their wives, and aides.

(Alex Brandon/AP)

Source: Business Insider



Trump welcomed the Chinese president's delegation in a royal neo-Baroque hall at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump welcomes Chinese dignitaries at one of Mar-a-Lago's dining rooms. play

Trump welcomes Chinese dignitaries at one of Mar-a-Lago's dining rooms.

(Alex Brandon/AP)


Not a detail was amiss for the visit, including the elaborate plate setting.

A place setting at Mar-a-Lago for a dinner with Trump and Xi Jinping of China. play

A place setting at Mar-a-Lago for a dinner with Trump and Xi Jinping of China.

(Alex Brandon/AP)


The food at events like these is prepared by a team of expert chefs.

Source: Palm Beach Daily News



But not all of it is up to fine dining standards — earlier this month, a customer was offended when she was served caviar with plastic spoons, with allegedly "low-budget" crackers to accompany it.

Source: Business Insider



Throughout his palatial second home, Trump's mark is certainly evident.



Because of its flat terrain and open air access, Trump can fly in on his own helicopter if he's not on Air Force One.

Trump's helicopter play

Trump's helicopter

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)


If the club's multiple beaches just aren't doing it for guests, they can relax by the various pools on the property, just like Trump and his security team apparently do.

Trump with his staff at Mar-a-Lago. play

Trump with his staff at Mar-a-Lago.

(Lynne Sladky/AP)


Since his campaign began, Mar-a-Lago has become synonymous with Trump's lavish lifestyle. The parties he holds, like the ones on New Year's Eve and Superbowl Sunday 2017, last late into the night.

Trump arrives for a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort with the first lady and their son Barron. play

Trump arrives for a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort with the first lady and their son Barron.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


No wonder Trump and his family travel here as often as they do, far away from the infighting and drama of Washington.

Trump, his family, and guests watch Super Bowl LI at the club. play

Trump, his family, and guests watch Super Bowl LI at the club.

(Reuters/Carlos Barria)


Top 3

1 President Muhammadu Buhari Nigerian President's golden recipe to end...bullet
2 Politics Meet 'Russia's Paris Hilton' Ksenia Sobchak, the young...bullet
3 Politics North Korea is the most important issue for Republicans in...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Mike Pompeo
Politics The director of the CIA expects Russia will try to meddle in the 2018 midterm elections
Donald Trump.
Politics Trump reportedly turned on his acting FBI director and mocked his wife in a phone call right after he fired James Comey
obama mcconnell
Politics It looks like Republicans have given up on Obamacare repeal — for now
P 3 Orion
Politics A Russian military jet flew within 5 feet of a US Navy plane