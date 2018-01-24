Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Indonesia's special forces drank snake blood and broke bricks with their heads in a rare display for Jim Mattis

Politics Indonesia's special forces drank snake blood and broke bricks with their heads in a rare display for Jim Mattis

  • Published: , Refreshed:

As Indonesia's special forces prepared the snakes, which were king cobras, one reportedly got loose and postured as if preparing to bite Mattis.

indonesia snake mattis play

indonesia snake mattis
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
  • Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis watched Indonesian special forces show off their survival skills.
  • Mattis is in Indonesia pushing for better military relations with the country.
  • The US broke ties in the 1990s when a brutal Indonesian dictator used special forces to kill political rivals.
  • The US is interested in Indonesia as a potential ally in pushing back against China's expansion into the South China Sea.


Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis saw a rare display on a trip to Indonesia where he sought to improve ties with the country's historically vicious special forces.

As part of that trip, Mattis watched a demonstration by soldiers, during which they broke bricks over their heads, walked on hot coals, performed martial arts, rolled in broken glass, killed live snakes, and drank their blood.

As the troops prepared the snakes, which were king cobras, one reportedly got loose and postured as if preparing to bite Mattis, though it was wrangled back into the fold, the Japan Times reports.

Eating snakes is actually a common military ritual, with some US troops training in the practice to prepare them for jungle warfare.

But Mattis was in Indonesia to repair ties with the country's military, that came under sanction when the country's former dictator used the special forces as a criminal organization to brutally enforce his policies.

Currently, Indonesia's special forces are banned from training with US forces, but Mattis may look to soften that policy after the trip.

Many fear that Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, could become home to extremist groups like ISIS as the group looks to expand beyond Iraq and Syria.

Additionally, Indonesia has proved a key figure in pushing back on China's expansion into the South China Sea. The US may look to fold them into a coalition of countries that resist the unilateral militarization of the important shipping lane.

Mattis said on his trip he thought the human rights violators of Indonesia's past had moved on from the special forces, and stressed the need for the countries to work together.

“No single nation resolves security challenges alone in this world,” Mattis said, according to the Washington Post.

Top 3

1 Politics 'I'm leaving the Democratic Party today': Democrats are...bullet
2 Politics Nigeria sets to begin cattle colonies to end farmers-herdsmen...bullet
3 Politics We toured the world's largest aircraft carrier, which can...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

dorchester hotel google maps
Politics Dozens of Britain's most powerful men accused of attending exclusive gala where women were allegedly groped and harassed
Nadhim Zahawi
Politics MPs demand tougher equality laws after 'stomach-churning' event where powerful men allegedly groped young women
5 sins of President Buhari according to Obasanjo's ‘Golden Letter’
Politics 5 major sins of President Buhari according to Obasanjo's ‘Golden Letter’
Members of the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan (Chongryon), dressed in traditional Korean costumes, perform during a celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the association in Tokyo May 31, 2015.
Politics People in Japan who are loyal to North Korea want to get in on the Winter Olympics celebration