Politics :  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves giving hugs — here are 19 of his most amusing awkward encounters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves giving hugs. From government officials to presidents to prominent businessmen and dictators, everyone gets an embrace.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. play

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(AP/Siddharth Darshan Kumar)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for being a charismatic, powerful, and controversial figure.

As the 67-year-old leader of a country with more than 1.3 billion people as well as one of the world's strongest militaries and largest economies, his influence is undeniable.

But there's something else about Modi that not many outside India may know: He loves giving hugs.

From government officials to presidents to prominent businessmen and dictators, everyone gets an embrace.

Here are 19 of Modi's most amusing awkward encounters:

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was caught off guard.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was caught off guard. play

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was caught off guard.

(Rebecca Blackwell/AP)


After a bilateral meeting in 2015, former President Barack Obama didn't know how to handle Modi's hug either.

After a bilateral meeting in 2015, former President Barack Obama didn't know how to handle Modi's hug either. play

After a bilateral meeting in 2015, former President Barack Obama didn't know how to handle Modi's hug either.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)


Former US Secretary of State John Kerry decided to chat mid-hug, perhaps to make the whole thing a little bit less awkward.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry decided to chat mid-hug, perhaps to make the whole thing a little bit less awkward. play

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry decided to chat mid-hug, perhaps to make the whole thing a little bit less awkward.

(Amit Dave/Reuters)


President Donald Trump grimaces as he accepts Modi's unexpected embrace.

President Donald Trump grimaces as he accepts Modi's unexpected embrace. play

President Donald Trump grimaces as he accepts Modi's unexpected embrace.

(Susan Walsh/AP)


French President Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, happily welcomes it.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, happily welcomes it. play

French President Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, happily welcomes it.

(Kamil Zihnioglu)


So does Russian President Vladimir Putin.

So does Russian President Vladimir Putin. play

So does Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Stanislav Krasilnikov/AP)


The two clasped hands in amusement on another occasion in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The two clasped hands in amusement on another occasion in St. Petersburg, Russia. play

The two clasped hands in amusement on another occasion in St. Petersburg, Russia.

(Mikhail Metzel/Reuters)


This time, Modi and Putin continued to hold hands as they took a stroll.

Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold hands. play

Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold hands.

(Twitter)


But not all of Modi's interactions appear to be so smooth.

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott greets Modi in Australia in 2014. play

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott greets Modi in Australia in 2014.

(Chris Hyde/Getty)


Take his encounter with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Take his encounter with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. play

Take his encounter with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(Twitter)


Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak had quite a moment.

Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak had quite a moment. play

Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak had quite a moment.

(Twitter)


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got a lot of eye contact.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got a lot of eye contact. play

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got a lot of eye contact.

(Manish Swarup/AP)


Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was particularly awkward.

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was particularly awkward. play

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was particularly awkward.

(Twitter)


Former French President Francois Hollande got a big hug.

Former French President Francois Hollande got a big hug. play

Former French President Francois Hollande got a big hug.

(Altaf Hussain/Reuters)


Modi also has a peculiar fascination with children's ears.

Modi also has a peculiar fascination with children's ears. play

Modi also has a peculiar fascination with children's ears.

(Atef Safadi/Reuters)


He especially likes to pull them.

He especially likes to pull them. play

He especially likes to pull them.

(Twitter)


Modi didn't even spare the daughter of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Modi pulls the ears of Justin Trudeau's daughter. play

Modi pulls the ears of Justin Trudeau's daughter.

(Justin Trudeau Twitter)


Or this boy, either.

Or this boy, either. play

Or this boy, either.

(Twitter)


And every now and then, Modi goes in for a handshake. But even then, no one is safe. Not even Prince William.

Modi left an imprint on Prince William's hand. play

Modi left an imprint on Prince William's hand.

(Twitter)


