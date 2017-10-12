Politics :  Implementing ‘No Work, No Pay’ principle will only increase abuse of labour rights by Nigerian government

The Federal government of Nigerian (FGN) has moved to enforce a provision in the country’s Trade Union Act which stipulates that workers are not entitled to payment during a strike.

With a government known for not fulfilling labour-related agreements and strike being the only potent rule available to workers, many Nigerians say the move is to cripple labour movement in Nigeria. This would further empower the government to continue the impunity of not fulfilling agreements reached with Labour unions in the country.

Speaking at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in, the country’s minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige said the move is curbed recent excess strikes in the country.

"First and foremost, the report emphasised the need for government to implement the law on no work, no pay. No work, no pay is not a rule neither is it a policy. It is a law captured in the Trade Dispute Act of Laws of the Federation of Nigeria - Section 43 to be precise," Ngige said.

“It says that workers have the right to disengage their services from their employers if there is a breakdown of negotiations but for the period that the workers do so, the employers should not pay and those periods are to be counted as non-pensionable times.”

"… We have to do that because of the spate of industrial crises we suffered in the last two months where we had a plethora of strikes all over the place. So, the council is saying we should emphasise this to workers. On the strike embarked upon the last time, we'll see what we can do about that.”

The timing of this move by the government indicates that it is not about curbing the incessant strikes by trade unions but incapacitating them in taking actions. This is coming after the government has just reached new agreements with many labour unions.

Since 1999, strikes that have happened in the country are all about government not fulfilling an agreement made with labour unions.

More so, considering the dwindling revenue of government and near inability to meet many of these agreements, the ‘no work, no pay’ seems to be the best available strategy.

Now, workers would be careful and sceptical in following strike orders from their unions.

The move is bad at the moment, as the government is expected to talking about how to fulfil agreements reached with these labour union. It is only then, applying this doctrine would be deemed acceptable.

For a government that rode to power on the mantra of improving labour’s welfare and reform of public service, this move is surely one with a bad taste. It will never get the needed public support required for it to fly.